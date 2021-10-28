In fifth grade, around the start of the fall season, my teacher dedicated a chunk of time in our class schedule to read a short story from the classic Alvin Schwartz “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.” We were in Los Angeles, so we didn’t have many falling leaves and it was still a solid 80 degrees by the time Halloween came around.
However, for those brief 10 — 15 minutes each day we would turn out the lights and become an enthralled audience, jumping at moving shadows coming from cars passing by and believing Harold the Scarecrow was messing with things when a room of 10- and 11-year-old children couldn’t explain to the teacher why the sharpener broke.
I was raised by a goth – horror as a genre is something that I have grown up around heavily, but that’s not to say I am fearless; I scared very easily as a child and I still do now. Rather, the exposure to horror as a child was not as scarring as we sometimes fret about, but rather an accessible medium for youth to explore the experiences of growing up.
“Quit Calling Me Monster!” is a picture book following a shaggy purple creature who, because of his appearance, is called a monster. They resent this, instead wanting to be judged not for his appearance but for who he really is as a being.
Monsters and creatures are excellent gateways for the youngest of kids to exploring ideas of judgement and bullying based on stereotype and why these judgements are hurtful; why it is important to really get to know someone before you make a call about who and what they are.
Similarly, horror gives space for personal introspection about where we belong and how we identify, things that children find themselves struggling with as they grow older and become more independent.
A great example of this would be young adult (YA) graphic novel “Anya’s Ghost,” where author Vera Brosgol uses her own experience of immigration from Russia to the US as a child to create a story where teen Anya struggles to find where she fits in a new country and befriends a ghost named Emily, who slowly starts to mold Anya to live her life by Emily’s wants through increasing threats.
It’s a quick, well told story of what teens sometimes go through to try and fit in, and the value of having the space for personal discovery about the individuals they are growing up to be and embracing those individual traits.
“The Witch Boy,” also a graphic novel, examines the struggle with feeling pressured to conform to certain expectations through character Aster, who in the family tradition is expected to become a shapeshifter as all men in the family do, but instead has a greater affinity for witchcraft which has typically been reserved for only women in the family.
A great threat emerges that Aster is best equipped to handle, and makes for a brilliant display on how forcing people into molds they themselves do not feel they belong or are happy in can be more destructive than allowing them the space to be who they are.
Though horror is often promoted as a genre meant to strike a quick thrill of adrenaline and then move on, horror is also a deeply meaningful space to explore the unknown or hard to discuss. It’s a space of social critique and self-discovery. It’s also just a really good time to get scared.
Nancy Nightingale is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.