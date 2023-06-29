Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., babies from as young as a few days up to 18 months old come together with their adults in the Storyhour room for Baby and Me Storytime.
After a few minutes of socializing and announcements, it is time for the fun to begin. A cacophony of songs, stories, scarves, and shakers commences. Before you know it, storytime is over, and we are saying goodbye to all of our friends. But why do we have storytime for babies? Will they even remember it?
Storytime is about more than just building memories. It is about building brains.
A key factor in Baby and Me Storytime is repetition. We sing the same songs and read stories with repetitive lines, themes, and images. Repetition helps to build pathways in your child’s brain.
The more repetition, the stronger the pathway. This means that tunes and words become familiar, and familiarity helps children feel more comfortable exploring and learning new things like sounds, shapes, and colors.
I’ll let you in on a little secret! Storytime is for adults too! This is an opportunity for you to have one-on-one (or sometimes two-on-one) interactive time with your baby. The librarians may be reading the stories and leading the songs, but you and your child have a unique connection that we could never match.
The more fun and interaction you have with your baby in storytime, the more they will learn and absorb. Plus, you get to store up all the good memories to look back on as they grow up way too fast.
Storytime is also an opportunity for adults to learn new songs and rhymes to use at home.
A favorite in all of our storytimes is “Wake Up Feet.” This song points out different parts of the body, but is also a great song to work into the daily routine as your baby wakes up from their nap or in the morning.
“We Shake and We Stop” helps children learn impulse control, “Two Little Baby Birds” is great for practicing opposites, and so on.
Baby and Me Storytime is formatted specifically to entertain and educate infants and young toddlers up to 18 months old. They may not have the vocabulary to answer complex questions yet or an attention span of more than a few minutes, but every part of storytime has a purpose.
Whether it be strengthening the relationship you have with your baby, providing space for them to safely explore and interact with children their own age, or just being silly and having fun, Baby & Me Storytime is an important part of building literacy in our community.
Elizabeth Cook is the Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
