LIBRARY: The library board wants to hear from you

Wow, what a couple of years.
As we slowly emerge from the crushing weight of the pandemic, it is easy to get excited about resuming a more normal life. While we endured unbearable losses, we also learned many new things. We learned new ways to work, new ways to shop and eat out, and new ways to connect. Many of those skills will continue to come in handy as we return to a “new normal.”
It was no surprise that the members of this community came together to help one another during this difficult time. Montrose residents always seem to know how to get things done.
We had to change our focus, our procedures and even our missions in order to help this town get through the pandemic.
The staff at the library was no exception. They continued to find new opportunities to help people in the area. They found ways to get books, projects and even food into the hands of our patrons. The members of the Board of Trustees were constantly amazed at the dedication and creativity of our staff.
Now what? Certainly no one knows where we will go from here. We still have many difficult challenges that we need to face. As a town, we need to find ways to help our students get caught up, find homes for employees, and to balance the growth we see with our desire to maintain the amenities and natural beauty of our home.
The Montrose Regional Library District wants to be an active player in shaping the future of our community. We want to help enhance the gains we made during the pandemic and help define and implement the future for Montrose. We are in a unique position to continue to be an important player in the area and we are proud to enjoy the support of so many citizens. We continue to be very strong financially and that is a wonderful feeling.
Our goal is to develop an updated strategic plan with the help of all of you. We do not want to create a plan in an isolated bubble. Rather, we have identified people we want to speak with and learn about their dreams and concerns. We want to learn your stories and to understand the passions that drive you. We want to learn what you see as major issues or problems Montrose will face in the next couple of years. We want to learn your aspirations for our town. And we want to know who else you think we should talk to.
We think this is an exciting approach to developing our strategic plan. In some ways, the pandemic left us with a blank slate and we can design our path forward with new ideas and fewer roadblocks than before.
If you get a phone call or email from a MLRD staff member, please answer it. Please spend some time with our wonderful staff and share your ideas. We will compile your answers and use them to guide our planning in the years to come.
Emily Schneider is a trustee for the Montrose Regional Library District.