Reading a book is one of the greatest pleasures in my life, but reading aloud, or being read to, brings an added dimension of connection and shared experience that creates strong, lasting bonds. As little as 15 minutes a day can de-stress and bring calm to an active day.
As I reflect on the value of books in the life of my family, several memories come to the surface.
My husband and I used to camp and backpack quite a bit before we had children, and that is when our shared love of reading books out loud to each other began. It rains a lot in the Northeast, so we had lots of time to read in the tent as we waited out the rains.
I recently heard a podcast with Hugh Jackman and he mentioned that he and his wife read aloud to each other in the evening as a way of connecting and winding down from their day.
When my children were quite young, they visited and re-visited several books, many times over, such as, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Goodnight Moon,” and even some Dr. Seuss favorites. As a sleep-deprived mother of children who liked having stories read to them, I was gradually able to “read” the books with my eyes closed, which was such a welcome opportunity for a few moments to close my eyes. I wonder how many other young parents figured this out!
Years later, my kids and I were working our way through the “Little House on the Prairie” series. In one of the books the dog, Jack, dies (spoiler alert) and cannot make the long journey when the Ingalls family prepares to relocate. As I was reading, I found myself choking up about the loss of Jack and I was unable to continue reading. My son stepped in and said, “I can read for you, mom.”
I cannot tell you how meaningful this moment was to all of us. My son was so proud to take the book and pick up reading where I had left off, and I continued to be overwhelmed with emotion for another reason!
Listening to audiobooks together is another opportunity for shared enjoyment, and it creates conversation starters as you discuss the book you are listening to, or wonder together what the outcome of the story may be.
Our family used to take many car trips, and in the olden days we listened to books on tape. “Hank the Cowdog” regularly brought our whole family laughing out-loud together as we listened to the antics of a cowdog and his sidekick, Drover.
On one particular trip, we had driven nearly six hours from the Ithaca area in New York to a Great Camp in the Adirondacks. My husband turned the van off and before I could open my door my kids were shouting to turn the story back on! So, looking out over the beautiful lake on that autumn day, we sat in the van for another 15 minutes to hear the conclusion of “Poppi,” by Avi.
Now, we share books, and read sections to each other that are meaningful because reading out loud builds relationships and community for us. I enjoy hearing what other family members are reading, and sharing what I am reading and why it is important to me.
Remember, in as little as 15 minutes, you can create a sense of shared experience with your partner, friends, or children. The librarians at the Montrose Regional Library have a wealth of knowledge and can help you select the perfect book to read aloud and the library Bookmobile or Bookvan can bring items to you. Check the calendar for delivery near you.
What is the perfect age for a read-aloud? The age you are right now.
Karen Funke is head of Outreach Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
