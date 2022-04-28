LIBRARY: The power of mirrors in ‘Free Lunch’

Rex Ogle’s “Free Lunch” is a middle-grade memoir, recounting Ogle’s experience entering middle school in a wealthy neighborhood as one of very few poor students.
He and his baby brother live with a single mother who struggles with mental illness, surrounded by violence at the hands of their mother’s boyfriend and, for Ogle, the greatest embarrassment of being enrolled at his school’s free and reduced lunch program that is sure to kill his chances of fitting in. It is both an incredibly accessible volume into the tween experience and a heart-wrenching read.
I first read the book for one of my classes on youth literature, meant to help us know what kinds of books are out there for kids and practice reader’s advisory with. I swallowed the book up within a day or two, and cried furiously over his story. Perhaps to be more truthful: about our shared story.
One of the most endlessly referenced concepts in library school, brought up in every class somehow in some way is the concept of windows, mirrors, and sliding doors.
A book is meant to serve as one of those three things for the reader: to be a way to look into an experience different from your own, a way to engage directly in that experience, or as a way to see yourself. It’s a vital concept in children’s literature meant to broaden understanding, community, and diversity.
I grew up a Free Lunch Kid, hyper aware of the things my classmates had that we simply could never afford, the fear of someone finding out where I lived because it did not compare to their lifestyles, the anxiety of what stereotypes they or their families would apply to me the moment they knew how we struggled to get even a small basket of groceries let alone the price of a field trip.
It’s a heavy weight for a child to carry, and it is not something that goes away with age or even the smallest amount of success. It feels like a scam ready to be exposed any minute in one of those Netflix docuseries.
It’s hard to talk about poverty with children, and yet so many of us have lived in the deepest depths of it, but are expected to shed it and hide it away unless it is convenient for the exploitative nature of personal statements in applications. I never read a book that actually reflected my childhood experience with poverty (amongst other experiences in the book) until I was in grad school holding Ogle’s eBook in my Kindle. I desperately wish I had this book to read as a child.
If only I had a bigger word count to properly explain what finally seeing yourself and your life in a book is like for the first time. That would end up a novel and I’m not in the business of novel writing, rather novel suggestions. For those who can’t relate, there’s always an open window for you to look into, and the door is unlocked.
Nancy Nightingale is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.