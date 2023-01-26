I think January is a wonderful time to reflect on the joys and blessings of last year. Each year brings hope and it’s important to keep a positive perspective towards the new year.
The library has plenty of books and other materials to help lift your spirits and get this year started on the right track!
For “The Book of Hope,” Douglas Abrams interviewed Jane Goodall to discuss the importance of hope, and how it can influence people and humanity for the better. This story takes inspiration from Jane Goodall’s life story, including her groundbreaking work with animals in Gombe and her current role as a global advocate for environmental justice.
The “Book of Hope” is available as a book, audiobook, eBook, and eAudiobook at the library and Libby.
In “Hope and Other Superpowers,” which is a book at the library, John Pavlovitz writes about ways people can develop compassion, gratitude, and other mindsets to positively impact the world around us and maintain hope for the future. He bases 10 of those “superpowers” on famous superheroes that we have all looked up to!
Joy often comes from noticing and appreciating the small things in life. Ross Gray models that perfectly in “The Book of Delights,” a book and eAudiobook on Libby, where he dedicates his poetry to the daily joys of life. The poems, which vary in length from a paragraph to five pages, cover a wide variety of topics including a friend’s quirks, tasty candy, and more.
Another form of appreciation takes shape in “Thanks a Thousand,” a library book, by A. J. Jacobs. His journey to appreciating the small things starts with thanking everyone involved in creating his morning cup of coffee (from the farmers in Colombia to the barista). From that exercise, he learns to appreciate all of the people, events, and things that make life special.
I believe that there is comedy to be found in almost every situation. Finding that humor and laughing at it can help relieve stress and develop appreciation for different circumstances.
In “Hold On, But Don’t Hold Still,” an eBook on Libby, Kristina Kuzmic writes about the imperfect and unpredictable realities of her life and motherhood. She derives thankfulness from the funny moments of each period in her life. Comedy and resilience can also be found in some of the most difficult life circumstances.
In Noah Trevor’s “Born a Crime,” which is a book at the library, Noah weaves a moving and funny portrait of his childhood in poverty. That includes the violence and abuse he had to escape while growing up, and eventually earning a place on The Daily Show.
Whether you would like a light pick me up, and inspirational story, or advice on how to lead a happier life, the library has many materials available to meet your needs. Stop by the library or create an account on Libby, with your library card, to get started checking out those materials!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
