I am pleased to introduce you to two talented literary professionals, who happen to be my nieces. They kindly agreed to be interviewed about their unique jobs as literary scouts.
I imagine most of us are aware of literary agents but who is a literary scout? Rachel Hecht is a scout for children’s and young adult literature. Ellie VandenBerg’s specialty is adult literature.
Q: Ellie, how is a literary scout different from a literary agent?
A. Literary agents work with authors directly to sell their books to publishers. Literary scouts work on behalf of companies (foreign publishing companies and/or production companies/movie studios) to "scout" the literary marketplace for books that would work well in translation markets or as films or TV series. As a scout, it's all about finding what is new and hot in the literary world first!
Q: Ellie, do you scout for film and television book adaptations?
A: Yes! Some of the book-to-screen adaptations that our clients have released recently include Daisy Jones & The Six, The Last Thing He Told Me, and Pachinko.
Q: Rachel, your job sounds like a bibliophile's dream. How quickly do you read a book and how many do you read in a week?”
A: The reading volume is high! I usually can polish off a 350 page book in under three hours. Depending on the work season, I'm reading as many as seven books a week.
Q: Rachel, what is your most memorable experience as a scout?”
A: Connecting with people from around the world who are passionate about children's and young adult literature is one of the best parts of the job. Some of my favorite memories are from when my foreign publisher clients have had the chance to meet and celebrate authors that they publish in translation: meeting Ruta Septys was a very special and emotional such one.
Q: Ellie, what are the future trends for adult literature?”
A: In adult literature right now, we are seeing a lot of new books focused on the rise of artificial intelligence — AI romcoms, AI horror/thrillers, AI dystopias, and more, as well as, of course, many nonfiction titles examining artificial intelligence and what its impacts are and will be on society.
Another big trend we're seeing is an upsurge in romance (the term of London Book Fair 2023, for example, was "romantasy" — romantic fantasy), extending in scope and depth beyond the stereotypical Fabio-adorned mass market paperbacks you see on the shelves at grocery stores (nothing against Fabio!).
Q: Rachel, what are the future trends for children's and young adult literature?”
A: On the children's side, I'm noticing the continued expansion of graphic novels and younger illustrated projects, as well as a sustained uptick in social-emotional themes since the pandemic.
In young adult, TikTok is a major influence and we're seeing lots of emotional, "all the feels" reads perform well. I think we'll continue to see young adult push older and bolder across all genres to satisfy this readership. Meanwhile, diversity of representation of all stripes remains an important priority across the board.
Q: Rachel, is there a working relationship between publishing professionals and library professionals?”
A: On the children's and young adult side, the role of library professionals cannot be understated, and a lot of care and tending goes into the connections between publishers, editors, and librarians.
I'm an avid reader of School Library Journal, and although the clients we are serving are different, I find there is a lot to be gained through the insights and approach of librarians.
Mary Paladino is Adult Services Collection Development librarian and cataloguer at the Montrose Regional Library.
