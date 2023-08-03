I am pleased to introduce you to two talented literary professionals, who happen to be my nieces. They kindly agreed to be interviewed about their unique jobs as literary scouts.

I imagine most of us are aware of literary agents but who is a literary scout? Rachel Hecht is a scout for children’s and young adult literature. Ellie VandenBerg’s specialty is adult literature.



