I have a confession to make. You see, I haven’t read a single book in August —gasp — I know, I know! August slipped away like a moment in time, and I was caught between relishing the last days of summer and resting my soul.
There’s always a month in the year where I tend to hit a wall, where I don’t have the desire to read because nothing (and I mean NOTHING) holds my interest. My thoughts are too scattered. My body is too tired. And all I want to do is binge watch Smallville for the third time in my life.
So, what do I do to get out of this slump? I tune into my inner child and read KidLit.
As the oldest child in a family of 5, I was always reading KidLit, whether it was for myself or for my siblings. We’d all huddle together in a circle and listen to the cuento of the night, read by my brother or I.
Sometimes it was a poem or two or five by Shel Silverstein or two chapters of a “Magic Treehouse” book. If my brother was feeling brave, we’d bunker down and read “Goosebumps.”
While perusing the internet, I came across the Colorado Authors League, and I found three new-to-me authors, whose work I will immediately sink into to cure my reading slump.
In Fleur Bradley’s middle grade book, “Midnight at the Barclay Hotel,” readers get a murder mystery at a creepy hotel and ghosts! In the same vein as playing “Clue,” the suspects of a murder all get invited to stay at the Barclay Hotel for an all-expenses paid weekend.
Our MC JJ and his mom accept the invitation, but it quickly turns into chaos when JJ’s mom is blamed for the murder. Suspense and twists abound as JJ works with new found friends to track down a killer and clear his mom’s name.
What I loved about this one is the classic “whodunit” mystery wonderfully written for readers who like a little sprinkle of the paranormal with their mystery.
Lija Fisher’s “The Cryptid Catcher,” is perfect for “Goosebumps” loving hearts with less of the scare and potential nightmare inducing scenes. The MC Clivo Wren discovers that his dad was never an archaeologist, but a cryptid catcher (ex. Loch Ness, Chupacabra, Bigfoot).
His dad’s last mission before he mysteriously died was to find an elusive monster whose blood grants immortality before the information gets into the wrong hands. The mission sends him on an action packed adventure filled with humor, cool gadgets, extraordinary secondary characters, and immersive settings you’ll be glued to.
Todd Mitchell has written two middle grade books that are magical and inspired by real-life climate issues.
In “The Last Panther,” readers follow the life of 11-year-old Kiri, in a world where climate change has impacted ecosystems, migration, and sees the devastating extinction of animals. When she comes across the last wild panther, Kiri sets out on a journey to save the animal and herself.
“The Namer of Spirits” follows Ash Narro and her special gift of hearing the true names of things. She is the only one who understands the nature and power of names when the forest and its creatures become enraged with the destruction of their home.
You can find all of these books at our library, and if they are not on our shelves, ask a librarian how they can help you borrow it from a different library in Colorado. Happy reading!
Addy Robinson is the Youth and Teen Collections librarian at the Montrose Regional Library District.
