I have a confession to make. You see, I haven’t read a single book in August —gasp — I know, I know! August slipped away like a moment in time, and I was caught between relishing the last days of summer and resting my soul.

There’s always a month in the year where I tend to hit a wall, where I don’t have the desire to read because nothing (and I mean NOTHING) holds my interest. My thoughts are too scattered. My body is too tired. And all I want to do is binge watch Smallville for the third time in my life. 



