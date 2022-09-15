LIBRARY: Tween/teen SafeSitter program renewed

I am a children’s librarian and sometimes we play make-believe games. In story times, we might pretend to be animals, make racecar noises, or spin around like planets.
So take a moment with me to imagine that you have young people in your home. They are 12 years old and you’re heading out to run an errand, but they don’t want to go and this is maybe the fifth time in a morning you’ve had to get after them to follow directions.
Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to leave them alone for a little while and know they will be safe at home? How nice a feeling is it to be confident in your kid’s safety skills so that when you leave them alone at home, you won’t come back to find doors wide open to the house and your dogs running in the street? I can tell you that it is a great feeling! And from your kids’ perspective, few things compare to the feeling of independence they have when they have the responsibility to be left at home by themselves.
Read on to find out how the library can help your child achieve this highly-prized confidence and help give you some peace of mind that they’ll be all right if left unattended for a bit.
In upcoming months, the Montrose Regional Library will renew a popular tween/teen program: SafeSitter! If you are not familiar with it, this babysitter training program was designed by registered nurses to provide quality, data-driven instruction for young people.
Kids in fourth through sixth grades can attend the Safe At Home workshop in September to learn safe and healthy home-alone behaviors. Middle school and high school students can learn about safe and fun babysitting skills and add-on first aid and CPR certifications at the October or November training sessions.
Maybe you have a kid between ages 9 and 12 who is starting to stay at home alone. Or perhaps you’re a tween or teen who watches brothers or sisters, nieces or nephews, and you want some more training. Then again, you might want to start up your own babysitting business. Information on all of these topics and more are provided in one of three SafeSitter programs being offered this fall.
If by some chance you are still reading this article, you might like knowing what the library does in the community, want more information to sign up your own kids, or send this on to someone else who needs it.
Mark your calendars for the Safe At Home workshop on Sept. 17 or Safe Sitter Essentials + First Aid/CPR on Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. All programs take place in the library meeting room (320 S. Second St.) at 9 a.m. and snacks and drinks will be provided. Space is limited, so to sign up, or for more information, please contact James at 970-964-2551 or jstetson@montroselibrary.org.
James Stetson is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
