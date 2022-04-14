LIBRARY: Use it and improve it

Have you ever heard the saying “use it or lose it?”
You may have discovered this if you have ever trained for a 5K race, for example, and discovered that if you did not continue to train, much of that effort went away.
Or, have you started reading a book, put it down for a period and when you went back to it you discovered you had a hard time remembering some of the story, or who certain characters were?
Something similar happens to our kids reading skills if they take a break from reading over the summer. According to the National Reading Panel, children who do not make reading part of their daily lives during the summer months are more likely to fall behind in school as their skill and proficiency may gradually decline.
There are a couple of reasons that kids do not read over the summer.
One is because they no longer have reading as part of their daily routine as they do when school is in session, and second, they may not have access to materials to read over the summer.
We have good news for you! The Montrose Regional Library bookmobile will bring the library to you. We are very excited to launch our summer theme of Celebrating Water during our nine-week program of reading and crafts, beginning the first week of June.
The bookmobile will be at Buckley Park from 10 — 11 a.m. and Riverbottom Park from 3 — 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, you can find the bookmobile at Olathe Town Park from 10:15-11:15 a.m.; River Meadows Trailer Park from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and Northbrook Trailer Park from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
One final note.
Recent research also suggests that parents who read to their children and take them to the library (or the bookmobile) show an even higher rate of success in keeping reading skills sharp!
Remember that you can always visit the library any day of the week, and our outreach delivery service will continue throughout the summer. Happy summer reading!
Karen Funke is head of Outreach Services at the Montrose Regional Library.
