Attention readers: The following article may contain spoilers to the ending of popular video game titles. If you’re a fellow gamer, like me, and don’t like spoilers, please run away. You have been warned.
The first time that I cried while playing a video game was at the bittersweet ending to “Zelda: Ocarina of Time.” I had logged about 40 hours of gameplay, navigating through my main quest of time traveling to defeat the great and terrible Ganondorf, the antagonist of the game.
After greatly wounding Ganondorf, Zelda and Link make their escape while Hyrule Castle crumbles behind them. With one final blow, Link ultimately defeats Ganondorf and Zelda tells Link to go back to the past, to tell his story of the events that have transpired in the future. When Link travels back to the past, he is transformed to his young self.
And this, reader, is where I crumble into a pile of tears. The ending scene is a young Link, meeting with a young Zelda, their whole life and experience together a blank slate at this very moment, although we know the weight of their future.
Everyone who knows me knows that I form an attachment to characters. How could I not when I have spent hours upon hours reading or playing through their stories? Forming attachments to characters is one of the elements of literature that we are drawn to.
Besides character, there is plot, setting, and point of view that we personally enjoy and connect with. We can find these same literary elements in video games and in role playing games (RPGs) more specifically.
In the award-winning game, “It Takes Two,” we follow the story of May and Cody, a married couple on the brink of divorce. Their daughter Rose overhears the two having the heartbreaking conversation, and she wishes her parents could once again be friends.
Cue in magical intervention! May and Cody become wooden dolls who have to navigate their world (now turned magical) and figure out how to reverse the spell. The theme of “It Takes Two” is communication, which pushes May and Cody to talk to one another, to work together. And it’s something that they haven’t done in a while, so players hear a lot of bickering in the beginning.
But as they spend more time together, May and Cody begin to talk and communicate more. There are beautiful and heartfelt scenes where the two talk about their relationship, of how it all began, of where Cody proposed.
The scenes did things to my heart, made it a little heavier while playing. I could see how much they care for one another, but not taking the time to care for their relationship had led them to thinking and feeling like the other doesn’t love the other or care for the family they’ve built. How many times have we come across this theme in literature and/or in life?
Next is a game that you may have heard of with its recent television buzz. In “The Last of Us,” winner of multiple Game of the Year Awards, we follow Joel and Ellie in a post-apocalyptic world where people have been infected by a fungi virus.
As a player, we primarily play as Joel who is a smuggler. Joel is tasked to get Ellie safely across the United States, which is a ruined shadow of its former self. You see, Ellie had been infected with the fungi virus but never mutated into a deadly cannibalistic creature. She is immune to the fungi virus and she is the first person that Joel has known or even heard of to have this ability.
Throughout their journey, both Joel and Ellie suffer through great loss and form an unforgettable bond with one another.
The development of their relationships is what I found myself drawn to. Their relationship is one akin to a father-daughter relationship, one where both are willing to do anything to protect each other.
If you want great stories with unforgettable characters, expansive and immersive worlds, or amazing dialogue, check out these games and more at the library! Zelda: “Ocarina of Time” is available in the Children’s Room, while “It Takes Two” and “The Last of Us” are available to borrow from the Reference Desk.
Addy Robinson is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library District.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone