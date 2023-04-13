Growing up in the high desert of the Four Corners region, I have fond memories of submerging myself in a shallow river on hot summer days, watching dormant moss in the crevice of a rock come alive during monsoon season, and experimenting with different uses for riparian plant life from willow baskets to horsetail whistles.
Here in Montrose, the "We Are Water: Connecting Communities" exhibit has led me to revisit these memories and ruminate on the deeper connections between the summer rain draining off the rock, the invaluable river watershed, and the ranchers who move their cows from the mountain to the desert each fall.
It’s almost time to say goodbye to this incredible exhibit at Montrose Library that showcases themes about water in the Southwest with a closing celebration on April 27.
Until then, I invite you to interact with the exhibition and participate in the We Are Water programs we are offering this month for children and adults. In addition to the four interactive pieces throughout the library, there are four upcoming events that we are excited to share.
Are you an educator? This Friday, April 14, we will be hosting an open house for you! Drop in any time from 3 to 5 p.m. to discuss connecting water topics and themes in educational settings, engage with the exhibit, and enjoy refreshments.
On Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., we will host a mini film festival with short films about local water issues. After the screening, there will be an opportunity for community dialogue about local solutions for water security.
Come to the Ute Indian Museum on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. for an evening of storytelling and music centered on the importance of water within Indigenous communities with special guest Bobby Jimenez, a local storyteller and musician.
Finally, gather around the exhibit with us one last time at the closing program on Thursday, April 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. This celebratory event is for all ages with crafts for children and adults, a raffle drawing, interactive activities, food, and – weather permitting – fun in the sun!
What are some of your memories and stories surrounding the topic of water? How does water connect you to your environment and community?
There are many opportunities for engaging with these questions and more this month. I encourage you to attend these free events to share your stories, connect with neighbors and peers through common and unique experiences, explore our shared watershed and local ecosystems, and come together to imagine a future for water in our community.
The We Are Water project is offered by the Cooperative Institute for Environmental Sciences, the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute, STARNet, Indigenous Education Institute, CoCoRaHS, Western Water Assessment, and the University of Colorado Boulder, with funding from the National Science Foundation.
Molly Benson is a Youth Services librarian at Montrose Regional Library.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone