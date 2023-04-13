Growing up in the high desert of the Four Corners region, I have fond memories of submerging myself in a shallow river on hot summer days, watching dormant moss in the crevice of a rock come alive during monsoon season, and experimenting with different uses for riparian plant life from willow baskets to horsetail whistles.

Here in Montrose, the "We Are Water: Connecting Communities" exhibit has led me to revisit these memories and ruminate on the deeper connections between the summer rain draining off the rock, the invaluable river watershed, and the ranchers who move their cows from the mountain to the desert each fall.



