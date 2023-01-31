LIBRARY: ‘We are Water Traveling Exhibit’ comes to Montrose

The Montrose Regional Library will host the traveling exhibition We are Water: Connecting Communities, that will showcase themes about water in the Southwest. We are so excited to offer this exhibition to our library patrons from Feb. 4 to April 27!
The grand opening is on Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon to 2 p.m., and we invite everyone to come and enjoy the hands-on activities, take home a coloring book for their kids, and contribute stories about what water means to you. Many local organizations will be on hand with informational booths to talk with the community and experts will be available to provide demonstrations.
Patrons can experience the four unique and engaging pieces of the exhibition, such as the augmented reality sandbox that simulates how water moves through landscapes or the story wall with taped interviews of community members, plus an interactive art wall mosaic.
Through the We are Water exhibition, community members are invited to explore their shared watershed and local ecosystems, connect with neighbors through their common and unique experiences with water, share their memories and stories, and come together to imagine a future for water in their communities.
In addition to the grand opening, look for more program opportunities in March and April. For kids 8-14, Youth Services will host a program on March 9 with the Botanic Gardens to learn about succulent plants. Participants will get to plant, decorate, and take home a miniature garden. Next, on April 16, join Adult Services for a mini film festival highlighting water in the Four Corners region and a panel discussion with local water experts.
On April 21, the library invites everyone to the Ute Indian Museum to hear Bobby Jimenez play flute and tell stories about the importance of water to indigenous peoples. And closing the exhibit will be our final program on April 27 with a round of fun activities and snacks for all ages.
For more information and to access a calendar of upcoming library programs, visit www.montroselibrary.org or call 970-249-9656. Small educational groups and tours are welcome. Please call Tina Meiners at 970-964-2569 to schedule a time.
The We are Water project is offered by the Cooperative Institute for Environmental Sciences, the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute, STARNet, Indigenous Education Institute, CoCoRaHS, Western Water Assessment, and the University of Colorado Boulder, with funding from the National Science Foundation through grant numbers 1907024 and 1906951.
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services of Montrose Regional Library.
