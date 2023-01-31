LIBRARY: ‘We are Water Traveling Exhibit’ comes to Montrose

The Montrose Regional Library will host the traveling exhibition We are Water: Connecting Communities, that will showcase themes about water in the Southwest. We are so excited to offer this exhibition to our library patrons from Feb. 4 to April 27!

The grand opening is on Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon to 2 p.m., and we invite everyone to come and enjoy the hands-on activities, take home a coloring book for their kids, and contribute stories about what water means to you. Many local organizations will be on hand with informational booths to talk with the community and experts will be available to provide demonstrations.



