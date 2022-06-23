Hey there! Can I ask you a question — what does your book stack look like?
Sorry, that may be too personal of a question, but I just had to ask. I find it intriguing to see what other people are reading. I think we all have an inherent curiosity in us with a need to connect with someone else, even if it is just glancing at a book someone may be reading on the bus or maybe thumbing through a stack of items left on table indicating a passing interest.
Library staff picks are a public stack of one, letting you see what staff might be reading and recommending. Some libraries even have a set of shelves with just returned items that serves the same purpose.
In considering your stack, are you a “one-book-at-a-time” person or do you need to be knee-deep in several books all at once to keep from feeling anxious?
I used to be in the one-book category, together until the very end. Now I need at least one fiction and one non-fiction book on my bedside table or I start to panic. There are other times when my book stack is made up of such a perfect mixture of topics and genres that I hate to finish reading any one of them for fear of upsetting the balance. I am sure there is a name for that phobia!
Book stacks can be windows into people’s lives at any given moment as well, like driving through a neighborhood in the evening and seeing into a lighted window of a house. They can tell you what age a reader is, what hobby may be grabbing their attention, or what life event they might be experiencing. Sometimes our book stacks can be balanced and harmonious, both literally and figuratively, while other times not so much.
It is also fun to know where you keep your book stack — or stacks, if you are like me. The location of your stack can be indicative of the type of reader you are or what your mood may be. I have one by my favorite comfortable chair for in-depth reading, one by my bed to relax with, and one on my desk for work or study.
No matter what your book stack looks like, how short or tall, balanced or unbalanced, as long as it has meaning for you then that is all that matters. Share a picture of your stack with us on our social media. We would love to know what is capturing your attention right now. Happy reading!
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
