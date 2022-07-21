Summer is winding down and so is the Montrose Regional Library Summer Reading Program. We have had so much fun with this summer’s theme, which was all about water. We have gotten wet, muddy, sandy, and silly with programs about beaver dams, water cycles, coral reefs, macroinvertebrates, gardening, water pollution, tunnels, funnels, mermaids, and manatees.
We are not quite done though with several more programs until the end of July for everyone from babies to seniors.
The Library still has patron favorites, such as Chess and Lego Clubs, book clubs for tweens, teens, and adults, Crafternoon, and family storytimes, but we also have some great programs for the whole family to enjoy taking place this summer only.
This Saturday, July 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Montrose Riverway Trail–North Trailhead we will be biking along the Uncompahgre River to Riverbottom Park where we will meet up with the MRLD Bookmobile, have some healthy snacks, and learn a little bit about riparian habitats.
The Youth Services librarians have a few more programs that are sure to engage kids 11 and under. Now is the time to learn about how sound and water interact with Motion in the Ocean on July 26.
Plus, kids will have one more chance to race their boats in the Recycled Raingutter Regatta on July 28. Make a model boat out of recycled materials (provided at the program) and see how you fare against your opponents.
To close out the summer and beat the heat, the library will host a family friendly Sno Cone Social on Friday, July 29 from 4 — 6 p.m. on the east lawn of the library.
Why don’t you stop by for a sweet treat with sno balls provided by A Taste of New Orleans Sno Ball Trolley? There will also be story times with the Mighty Mini Therapy Ponies (parents — don’t forget that camera), plus get your face painted with Toadstool Face Painting, get creative with a craft, and let the kids cool down with some silly water games.
It is a great way to end the workweek and an awesome summer of learning about water and our community.
Summer registration is still available if you have not yet had a chance to sign up. Why not add to your home library with a free book that is yours to keep when you register in person or through the library’s website. No library card or obligation is necessary to have fun with the Summer Reading Program.
Tina Meiners is head of Youth Services at Montrose Regional Library.
