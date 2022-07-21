Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Summer is winding down and so is the Montrose Regional Library Summer Reading Program. We have had so much fun with this summer’s theme, which was all about water. We have gotten wet, muddy, sandy, and silly with programs about beaver dams, water cycles, coral reefs, macroinvertebrates, gardening, water pollution, tunnels, funnels, mermaids, and manatees.

We are not quite done though with several more programs until the end of July for everyone from babies to seniors.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?