LIBRARY: Who is John Arenas? Get to know Montrose Library's adult services librarian

If you’ve been in the library lately, you may have noticed a new face at the Reference Desk. John Arenas has definitely been around the library — he’s worked in the circulation, outreach and now adult services departments! He is certainly in demand at the library, and we are thrilled to work with him in adult services. If you haven’t yet met John, here’s an introduction. Please stop in the library and say hello!
Tell us a little bit about your background and what brought you to Montrose:
I am from Maryland, and prior to coming to Montrose I spent several years teaching in Maryland, Spain and Argentina. In 2018, I visited the western United States for the first time and knew that I wanted to spend more time in the west. At the same time, I became interested in working for a nonprofit. I combined these interests and came to Montrose in 2019 as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer for the Hispanic Affairs Project, a non-profit that works to promote immigrant integration in western Colorado. After I finished my year of volunteer service, I started working for the library in the circulation department, and now work in the outreach and adult services departments.
How is working in the adult services department different from working in the outreach department?
I think the biggest difference is the reference component. People come to the adult services department with all kinds of reference questions. Adult services librarians consider the question and point patrons to resources that might provide the answers. In some cases, the librarian may do some additional research on his or her own. The outreach department focuses on going out into the community with our outreach vehicles in order to provide library services, especially access to the collections, to patrons who may not be able to visit us at our physical location.
What do you like about working in libraries?
I like working in libraries because they embody the values that create a vibrant community. I like contributing to an environment that is open to everyone and promotes the free exchange of information and ideas. I enjoy getting to know the diverse population of library users, and I have learned so much from patrons, colleagues, and library partners. The work itself is always different and keeps me engaged and learning. Overall, I like knowing that the work we do makes a positive impact on the community. Finally, purchasing items for our collections is just so much fun!
What are you reading right now?
Right now I’m reading “Population: 485 — Meeting Your Neighbors One Siren at a Time,” by Michael Perry. The book is a collection of essays about the author’s hometown of 485 people. Perry is a volunteer firefighter/EMT, and through his line of work he introduces the reader to all the idiosyncrasies of his small town. The intensity of the emergency response scenes contrasts nicely with fond and often funny descriptions of local life and characters. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll want to visit New Auburn, Wisconsin.
Sara Rinne is the head of adult services at the Montrose Regional Library.
