LIBRARY: Why I love poems (in three poems)

The first poem I ever memorized was Jack Prelutsky’s “Homework, Oh Homework!”, from his 1984 collection, “The New Kid on the Block.” I still remember the thrill of hearing my second grade teacher read the opening lines: “Homework! Oh, Homework! I hate you! You stink! I wish I could wash you away in the sink.”
I actually loved homework. I once voluntarily copied an encyclopedia entry on Kenya, during summer vacation, for a self-assigned “essay.” I also was a strict follower of rules.
Both likely explain the seductive appeal of the poem. A person could say out loud that they didn’t like homework assignments, that they would “rather take baths with a man-eating shark, or wrestle a lion alone in the dark”? A teacher could read that to their students? Doesn’t ALL OF THAT break the school rules? Everything about the poem was silly, slightly transgressive, and delightful.
I loved homework and I loved that poem. Suddenly, I was introduced, in second-grade fashion, to the intricacies of the human experience.
In 1993, I encountered the second poem to wallop my life. My father was a lifelong member of the U.S. Air Force, and my family was stationed at the time outside of Washington, DC. My father was not a poetry lover, nor a registered Democrat, but he possessed – still possesses – a tremendous respect for civic institutions.
To that end, he took me to witness the inaugural ceremonies for newly elected President Bill Clinton. I vividly remember two things over the course of the festivities: a royal blue ball gown worn by Diana Ross and the poem read by Maya Angelou, “On the Pulse of Morning.”
“On the Pulse of Morning” showed me something about how poetry might serve as a vessel for collective history (one of poetry’s traditional functions) and how it might dream into the future, how it might ask people to “Lift up your hearts/ Each new hour holds new chances/ For a new beginning./ Do not be wedded forever/ To fear, yoked eternally/ To brutishness.”
Yet again poetry proved its ability to encompass a multitude of ideas. I highly recommend listening to Angelou read the poem at the 1993 inauguration: the video is available online (and free internet and computers are available at the library, as is the published chapbook version of the poem). Tell me how you feel when she delivers the final line, “Good morning.”
Twenty years later, in 2013, my then-new friend Kasie introduced me to Sherman Alexie’s “I Would Steal Horses,” a love poem infused with deep mourning and history, a poem that, like “On the Pulse of Morning,” refuses singular interpretation.
The exchange of that poem heralded a new friendship and showcased another of poetry’s traditional functions: it often is meant to be shared. Poetry serves a space for exchange and interaction. In February, that decade-long friend visited me in Montrose, and we trekked to Lithic Bookstore in Fruita, home to one of the best curated poetry collections I’ve browsed.
Lithic Press also publishes poetry, including many poets of the Western Slope, like the wondrous and witty Paonia poet, Wendy Videlock, who the Montrose Regional Library and Bluecorn Café & Mercantile are lucky enough to welcome, in celebration of National Poetry Month and the power of poetry, on Thursday, April 6, at Bluecorn.
Videlock will lead a free poetry workshop, Live the Creative Life by Cultivating the Imagination, from 3-4:30 p.m. and then host a reading and open mic at 7 p.m. All are welcome at both events, no matter one’s experience with poetry. Registration is appreciated for the afternoon workshop: just visit http://bit.ly/videlockworkshop to sign up.
Perhaps you will find your “Homework, Oh Homework!” or your “On the Pulse of Morning” or a new friend. Perhaps you will find a space to break the rules, confront history, or be filled with hope — or even, in grand poetic fashion, all three at once.
Amy Dickinson is a Teen Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library District.
