Are you looking for a wild adventure this summer? It is a wonderful time of year to enjoy this area’s scenery and wildlife. The Adult and Teen Summer Reading Program, Tales and Tails, is focused on the great outdoors and has something for everyone.
All teen registrants, and the first 100 adult registrants, will receive a free new book and a bag of goodies. In addition, they will receive a bingo card full of library events and activities, local plants, and local animals. Both teens and adults will be able to enter the raffle for grand prizes by completing the bingo card, completing the virtual Colorado wildlife escape room, and participating in programs and activities. Adults will get an extra opportunity to win a prize with “Golden Tickets.” Golden Tickets will be randomly placed in the free bags for the first 100 adults to register. Registration for the Adult Summer Reading Program and Teen Summer Reading Program will begin June 1.
There will be many exciting virtual events to attend including two Facebook contests for adults to enter this summer — one over Colorado and Utah State Parks and one over floral arrangement. Each contest will include opportunities to win free gift cards and flower seeds for the floral arrangement contest. If you are a backyard beekeeper, or want to learn more about bees, a Live Hive Inspection and Information Session with Homestead in the Hood will also take place this summer.
The Green Thumb Gardening series will continue with an event over how to effectively prune and care for large trees, presented by Linda Corwine, Master Gardener and arborist, with CSU Extension in the Tri River Area. You can also join us for Flower Arrangement with Cynthia Alvarez, founder and owner of Alpenglow Growers. In addition, the Adult Book Club and Take and Make bags will continue throughout the summer.
There will be numerous fun virtual events and activities for teens to enjoy! Teen(ish) Trivia will be back this summer with an all-about-animals edition, and the Teen(ish) Book Club will convene for a special animal-themed read.
Online contests will include an animal photo contest (cute pets and wildlife entries are encouraged), as well as an animal-themed creative challenge. Two prizewinners, chosen by a group of teen judges, will be selected for both of those contests. Colorado Parks and Wildlife will provide the grand program finale with a virtual workshop on Scats and Tracks identification on Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. If you are 12 to 18, and would like to join us for fun facts about animals, chances to win prizes, great books, and opportunities to exercise your creativity, then sign up for the TSRP!
We can hardly wait to start the ASRP and TSRP. If you have any questions about the ASRP, please email us at refdesk@montroselibrary.org or call us at (970) 249-9656 ext. 3. If you would like to know more about the TSRP, reach out to Amy (the Teen Services librarian) at adickinson@montroselibrary.org or 970- 249-2558. We will “see” you this summer!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
