Magic Circle Youth Theatre Travels

Magic Circle Youth Theatre Travels is hitting the road again for their annual performance tour to eight area elementary schools. This year’s play is The Elves And The Shoemaker - an enchanting tale by Kristin Walker. This is a talented troupe of young actors bringing the fun of theatre to local kids. 

 (Submitted Photo/Kim Santich)

Magic Circle Youth Theatre Travels is hitting the road again for their annual performance tour to area elementary schools. This year’s play is “The Elves And The Shoemaker” — an enchanting tale by Kristin Walker.

Brought to life by a troupe of young actors, the story features a poor, bumbling shoemaker who can’t make comfortable shoes until his daughter gets help from magical elves.

The shoemaker gets wealth and fame but his family realizes that money can’t buy happiness when they see how they have overworked the elves. Of course, there is a lesson to be learned and, to the delight of all, there is a happy ending.

“Magic Circle Youth Theatre Travels is local kids performing for local kids,” said Director Casey Dukeman. “Our tour begins Sept. 6 and we’ll visit eight elementary schools over a five-week tour.”

“Our young actors have worked hard to bring the fun of theater into the schools,” said Assistant Director Kim Santich. “The costumes are so much fun; we may just see elves and a shoemaker around Halloween time.”

