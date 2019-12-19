Friday, December 20
Free Christmas concert at the United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park, featuring the Valley Youth Orchestra, and the Harps In Motion Ensemble. Donations only with all proceeds to the VYO. Starting at 4 p.m.
Absolute Dance & Performing Arts presents The Nutcracker, at The Robinson Theatre, 1100 North Ave., Grand Junction. Reserved seating ranges from $15-$25, starts at 7 p.m. Call 970-255-8322 for more information.
The Mysto Magic Show is the perfect evening of fun and magical entertainment for the whole family. At the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray, at 7 p.m. Tickets: Advance, $18; at the door, $20; students, $10.
The nation’s largest comedy network for top stand-up comedians has partnered with Sherbino Theater and Full Tilt Saloon to bring you a night of comedy with Kenny Smith with opener Bob Lauver starting at 8 p.m. At the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St. Ridgway. General admission in advance, $13; reserved seats in advance, $22.
Saturday, December 21
Santa’s Cabin will be open with free photos with Santa from 4 - 6 p.m. At 514 S. First St., Montrose.
Garden of Lights at the Montrose Botanical Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This display will feature unique lighting displays paired with the organic infrastructure of the botanical garden grounds including a tunnel of lights and illuminated garden paths. Horse drawn wagon rides, hot drinks, live music and appearances by Santa and holiday storytellers. Admission for children under 4 is free; children ages 5-18 are $3, adults are $5, and admission for a family of four is $12, (up to two adults).
Storm King Distilling Christmas party with Neon Sky, 41 W. Main St., Montrose. Open to the public, legendary music with legendary spirits and cocktails, from 6 - 10 p.m.
Absolute Dance & Performing Arts presents The Nutcracker at The Robinson Theatre, 1100 North Ave., Grand Junction starting at 7 p.m. Reserved seating ranges from $15 to $25. Call 970-255-8322 for more information.
The Delta Hubwheelers Square Dance Club will host their “Christmas Dance” in the aerobics room of the Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., in Delta, from 7 to 9 p.m. The dance will be directed by Naaman Moorehouse, club caller. Admission is $6 per dancer.
Everyone is encouraged to dress in holiday colors and be ready to spread Christmas cheer! Dances are “Mainstream” with “Plus” Tips. Non-dancers welcome to come and enjoy at no charge. If coming from out of town, call to verify dance dates, details and directions: Paul, 970-773-4495.
Sunday, December 22
Absolute Dance & Performing Arts presents The Nutcracker at The Robinson Theatre, 1100 North Ave., Grand Junction. Reserved seating ranges from $15 to $25. Call 970-255-8322 for more information. 1 and 7 p.m. shows
Santa’s Cabin will be open with free photos with Santa! At 514 S. First St., Montrose, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Storehouse Gospel Quartet Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Share the celebration of the Christmas miracle in song at the Cedaredge First Baptist Church, 370 W. Main St., Cedaredge. Donations accepted.
Garden of Lights at the Montrose Botanical Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This display will feature unique lighting displays paired with the organic infrastructure of the botanical garden grounds including a tunnel of lights and illuminated garden paths. Horse drawn wagon rides, hot drinks, live music and appearances by Santa and holiday storytellers. Admission for children under 4 is free; children ages 5-18 are $3, adults are $5, and admission for a family of four is $12, (up to two adults).
KVNF presents a special “Sacred Christmas Music” show, featuring lesser-known and rarely broadcasted music from the middle ages to the present, from 6 to 9 p.m. You can tune in to KVNF (FM) for Montrose 89.1, Crawford 98.3, Ridgway 88.9, Lake City 88.7, Paonia 90.9, Grand Valley 99.1, Ouray 90.1 and by streaming at KVNF.org.
