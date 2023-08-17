Last year, in celebration of the Mexican American Development Association’s 50th anniversary, organizers revived the Monte de Rosas Fiesta — on a different scale than the last big one in 2010, and as a way to mark the half-century mark with some fun.
With at least 500 showing up, it proved to be a draw. So, why not bring it back?
That’s exactly what MADA is doing. This Saturday, Aug. 19, Monte de Rosas returns for what MADA hopes will be a recurring annual event.
“We decided we would like to bring it back this time every year,” MADA Chair Kathy Cordova said. “Last year, we had a pretty good crowd. We were really happy with the crowd we had last year and we’re just hoping it’s going to be bigger this year. We tried to bring back what we had last year, plus just a little bit more.”
The fiesta will be held at La Raza Park, central to the north Montrose neighborhood its residents decades ago dubbed Tortilla Flats. A parade at 2 p.m. Saturday kicks it off — Cordova’s father and an original MADA founder Filiberto B. Cordova will lead it as the grand marshal, along with Danny Alires, Montrose's first Latino mayor.
Fancy wheels will be on display during the car show from 3 – 7 p.m., with the fiesta continuing until about 10 p.m.
Young women will be competing to be named the Monte de Rosas Fiesta Queen; crowning is at 6:30 p.m., along with trophy awards for the car show. Others can flex for top honors in the weight-lifting competition.
Danza Azteca performs at 4 p.m., while live music from Clave 5 and Alto should keep you on your (tapping) toes. DJ Vegas and Benny Boom are also on board to entertain, while kids can enjoy lots of activities and bounce houses. Food trucks, a beer tent and margaritas provide refreshment, plus the fiesta will host plenty of vendors.
To give it a true block party feel, parts of North Sixth Street, North Seventh Street, North Ute Avenue and North Selig Avenue will be closed to traffic during the fiesta.
“We’re really excited," MADA Executive Director Bethany Maher said.
There is no admission charge for Monte de Rosas. A portion of money from alcohol and food sales, along with whatever people drop in donation jars, will raise funds for MADA’s operations. Attendees will spend “MADA Bucks” on the food and drink, Maher said — the bucks are sold at $1 apiece.
“The hope is that this is our main fundraiser every year going forward, but that it’s also this community event celebrating Hispanic heritage and the Mexican community as well,” she said.
Turnout last year more than proves the interest is there, she also said. Based on feedback received in 2022, she added: “It was kind of like a Mexican family reunion.”
MADA is remodeling its facility and making good progress on a kitchen that it will expand as demand grows. This kitchen is envisioned as a commissary kitchen for businesses and would offer a sliding fee to inspire entrepreneurship, particularly among the Spanish-speaking community, but also for everyone else, Maher said.
In addition to the kitchen at MADA, the organization is thinking of establishing scholarships and expanding programs. “We’re just hoping to have more programs. We’re here to help the community and that’s what we want to do. There are people in need in Montrose,” Cordova said.
“The fiesta is probably our biggest fundraiser,” Cordova also said. “We have been really blessed to have so many people in the community be sponsors of the fiesta. I think just having all these sponsors and people interested in the culture, and bringing the fiesta back, people have been very, very good to us for that.”
And as for the party, everyone is invited, she reiterated.
“We want everybody to come out, not just our local people in the Tortilla Flats area, but our entire community is of course welcome.”
For more information about the fiesta, whether vendor spots are available, or about MADA itself, call 970-249-4774. La Raza Park is located off Townsend Avenue between North Sixth Street and North Ute Avenue. MADA can be found nearby at 17 N. Sixth St.