Magic Circle Players building renovations has recently been approved for the Colorado Enterprise Zone Contribution Project. Earlier this year, Magic Circle Players announced the Building Toward Our Future Campaign, a $1 million fundraising campaign that will renovate the exterior and interior of the 63-year-old theatre company.
As part of these incentives, the Enterprise Zone Contribution Tax Credit provides a tax credit to Colorado taxpayers that contribute to the targeted enterprise zone (EZ) projects:
• Cash donations of $250 or more are eligible to receive state income tax credits
• 25% of a cash donation will be designated as a state income tax credit
• 12.5% of an in-kind donation will be designated as a state income tax credit
• The amount of this tax credit is capped at $100,000 per taxpayer per tax year
• If donors cannot use all of their credits in a given tax year, they can carry the balance forward up to five years
Lisa Rediger, theater manager for Magic Circle players said, “We are thrilled to have our renovation project approved for the EZ Tax Credit. We see this approval as a significant gift back to those that choose to donate.”
Leadership at the theater has imagined a well-appointed, thoughtfully designed interior that caters to the needs of patrons and providing upgraded and expanded men’s and women’s restrooms. Moreover, a larger, more efficient concessions area with an extended bar counter enables guests to enjoy intermission libations.
Seating booths reminiscent of a classic theatre venue adds to the charm and whimsy. Additional seating both inside and outside allows guests to linger and socialize. The theater also plans to add a streaming audio-visual presentation, archiving the more than six-decade history.
An outdoor seating area would create a welcoming space that fosters community while the exterior plan mirrors the nostalgia of traditional theater architecture. Additional windows give a glimpse of a welcoming interior that reflects a rich history of quality live theatre on the Western Slope.
As a valued part of the Montrose Community for more than six decades, the success of the Build Toward our Future campaign will:
• Promote the community
• Invite growth and expansion
• Be an investment to secure a successful future
• Support the mission to entertain and engage the community
• Continue the 63-year tradition of live theater
To support this historic capital campaign, the theatre invites all interested parties to contact Magic Circle Players or the Montrose Community Foundation. In addition to donations of cash, checks or credit card, the theatre can also accept gifts of appreciated stocks, mutual funds, and vehicles of all kinds (anything with wheels and a motor, working or not).
About Enterp
rise Zone contribution projects
The Colorado legislature created the Enterprise Zone (EZ) Program to encourage development in economically distressed areas of the state. The 16 designated enterprise zones have high unemployment rates, low per capita income, or slow population growth.
Local enterprise zone administrators work with local partners on proposals for contribution projects with defined timelines that improve the economy, create and retain jobs, expand businesses, and have community support.
Local nonprofit organizations and government entities manage contribution projects, and Local enterprise zone administrators review and advise contribution projects. The Colorado Economic Development Commission sets enterprise zone policies and approves all contribution projects.
