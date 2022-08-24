newsies 2 (copy)

The cast of 'Newsies' sings and dances on stage at Magic Circle Theatre in 2021.

 (Cathy Lussiana/ Special to the Montrose Daily Press)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Magic Circle Players building renovations has recently been approved for the Colorado Enterprise Zone Contribution Project. Earlier this year, Magic Circle Players announced the Building Toward Our Future Campaign, a $1 million fundraising campaign that will renovate the exterior and interior of the 63-year-old theatre company.

As part of these incentives, the Enterprise Zone Contribution Tax Credit provides a tax credit to Colorado taxpayers that contribute to the targeted enterprise zone (EZ) projects:



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?