The Magic Circle Players’ will be opening their production of Disney Newsies The Broadway Musical on Friday May 7. The production will be running for four weekends. Tickets may be purchased at magiccircleplayers.com, or at the box office at 970-249-7838.
Inspired by a true story, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of “newsies,” in turn-of-the-century New York City. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right. With a million voices and a single dream, they change the world.
