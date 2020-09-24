Magic Circle Players to host production this weekend

Performers will helm the stage this weekend after Magic Circle Players (MCP) announced its return as it hosts “Shakespeare Sucks,” a production from the organization UpstART, Theatre that Moves. The production is MCP’s first event for Season Outside the Box and its first live performance available to the public since March — the theater was one of many entertainment venues ordered to shut down to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Tickets are $15 and are available here. The performances will take place at Centennial Plaza (South Uncompahgre Avenue) in Montrose on Sept. 25 and 26 at 6 p.m., and on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.
“Shakespeare Sucks” will feature performers Elizabeth Mueller and John, Kate and Nate Kissingford.
