Magic Circle Players to host production this weekend

Shae Ila, a cast member at Magic Circle Players, performs in the auditorium this past summer.

 (Courtesy photo/Lisa Rediger)

Performers will helm the stage this weekend after Magic Circle Players (MCP) announced its return as it hosts “Shakespeare Sucks,” a production from the organization UpstART, Theatre that Moves. The production is MCP’s first event for Season Outside the Box and its first live performance available to the public since March — the theater was one of many entertainment venues ordered to shut down to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Tickets are $15 and are available here. The performances will take place at Centennial Plaza (South Uncompahgre Avenue) in Montrose on Sept. 25 and 26 at 6 p.m., and on Sept. 27 at 2 p.m.

“Shakespeare Sucks” will feature performers Elizabeth Mueller and John, Kate and Nate Kissingford.

