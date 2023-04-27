Two years after moving up a competition level in the Rocky Mountain Color Guard Association (RMCGA), Montrose High School’s Winter Guard received the highest score in school history at this year’s state competition.
Winter Guard competitions are based on skill level, not school size. Two seasons ago MHS’ Winter Guard entered the Scholastic A (SA) level for competitions. This level is what many MHS Winter Guard students refer to as the highest level before getting into the “big leagues,” populated with what they view as the professionals of the field.
“We’re the only SA guard on the Western Slope,” said Winter Guard Director Natasha Zepeda.
Winter Guard Assistant Director Alexa Madden also shared how much the team has progressed, stating in terms of RMCGA, “We are in the most competitive class.”
Zepeda attended MHS as a student herself, joining its color guard program back in 2013.
"We weren’t really that big," she reflected.
After graduating high school and heading to college, Zepeda returned a few years later to work with then-director Natalie Jones. In 2020, Zepeda took over the program when Jones moved.
“It’s just been fun to stay with the program for so long,” said Zepeda. “It means a lot to me and I’m excited to take it to new places and watch it grow and expand.”
Madden also attended MHS during the same years as Zepeda. As an online secondary science teacher for Peak Virtual Academy, Madden has been working with the school’s winter guard as assistant director for two years now.
And their program is not only advancing in skill level but growing as well. This year the color guard program has 21 students.
“That’s pretty much the biggest we’ve ever been, usually it’s a really small group,” said Zepeda.
Winter Guard takes place after marching band season. During the fall, color guard students will perform as a moving part of the marching band, as what Zepeda and Madden refer to as the visual aspect of the band.
In the spring semester, color guard students may take winter guard as a class so they can hone their skills and work on an indoor routine for competitions.
Out of their five competitions this year, four took place in Denver.
MHS senior Luca Smith has been a part of color guard for the last four years, and she considers Montrose unique out of the Western Slope teams in the level of commitment the group demands
"Our group is the only group that has to travel that far," she said, noting how this time traveling helped the team bond.
At the one competition on the Western Slope — a bit up north in Palisade — MHS’ Winter Guard received first place.
This year’s performance, created by Zepeda, was called The Wheel. After listening to a playlist full of potential songs and “marinating on them,” Zepeda shares that it was after a trip to Indianapolis for a national band competition she was inspired with this year’s theme.
“I wanted to go with a more abstract idea this year, so I decided to go with the concept of the wheel. Kind of exploring circular things and what that means in a literal and non-literal sense.”
“They’ve taken every challenge we’ve thrown at them and taken it head on,” said Madden, reiterating that this year they gave their team the most technically difficult show so far.
MHS’ Winter Guard placed fifth at the state competition April 8. The team also scored a 80.48, the highest score it has ever received in the SA class, which the students proudly say is a school record.
“We’re really excited to see where the future takes us," Zepeda said, noticeably full of pride.
As if this isn’t enough, the team also competes at the Winter Guard International level, receiving a superior rating, the highest possible to receive as a team.
For a lot of their students, Winter Guard has become more than the group's titles.
“Winter Guard is a family to me. There’s no other experience that I’ve been in that has been quite as magical and memorable,” said Smith as she gears up to graduate. “I’m really sad to leave.”
Students may have joined Winter Guard for different reasons, or come from different backgrounds, but they all gained something important from being a part of it.
“This is my family, my second home," sophomore Ari Wilkes said, adding Winter Guard is a deep part of her family, with both her grandmother and mother having participated when they were in school.
Freshman Ayla Gross has only been in color guard for a year, but she says she’s fallen in love with the sport: “Each time I spin, like, a fire ignites within me."
Guard has been a dream for junior Leonor Nieves Chavez since she was a little girl.
“It’s given me so many wonderful opportunities, including a $500 scholarship,” said Chavez. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the people that have helped me reach this point.”
The scholarship she refers to is a RMCGA scholastic performer award that grants $500 to help Chavez pay for marching band fees this upcoming school year.
“Working with the high schoolers on the team has been amazing. I’ve gotten to watch them grow as individuals and as a team," Madden said.
“We’re always trying to be that person that’s like ‘here we are,’ right?” Color Guard’s director continued, explaining how the program is making a name for Montrose. “The Western Slope knows what they’re doing.”
“We’re always just trying to, you know, encourage our kids and build confidence in them,” she summed up.
For any incoming high school students interested in joining the school’s marching band or color guard program, there is a Try-It Day on Saturday, May 6, in the MHS band room from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.