Two years after moving up a competition level in the Rocky Mountain Color Guard Association (RMCGA), Montrose High School’s Winter Guard received the highest score in school history at this year’s state competition. 

Winter Guard competitions are based on skill level, not school size. Two seasons ago MHS’ Winter Guard entered the Scholastic A (SA) level for competitions. This level is what many MHS Winter Guard students refer to as the highest level before getting into the “big leagues,” populated with what they view as the professionals of the field. 



