MG’s Wine Bar, located inside Phelanies from Sunday through Tuesday, introduced its latest holiday wine: an Italian Alps-style Hot Mulled White Wine.
The wine bar’s owner, MG Conty, described the specialty drink as an “enormous hit” among the nearly full room on Tuesday evening. The drink, slightly sweeter than a red wine, is a popular Christmastime beverage in the Italian Alps.
But surprisingly, it’s not considered a sweet drink, Conty noted. The wine connoisseur said he likes to prepare the holiday special in a crockpot, but it can be made on the stove as well.
“You will probably need to make more than you think,” said Conty, adding that the drink can be reheated later.
The wine bar makes around six to eight quarts of the drink at a time, but the recipe can be multiplied as needed for any occasion. If prepared in a crockpot, Conty recommends beginning the process on high heat until it’s hot enough to serve. After it’s ready, the temperature can be lowered to warm/low to prevent boiling.
The drink should simmer for a minimum of 30 minutes. The wine bar is open from 5 p.m. to close and will be serving the holiday drink again exclusively on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
