“Men in Black,” the 1997 film that kicked off the eponymous franchise, follows a secret organization of humans who help maintain the coexistence of extraterrestrials and humans on Earth. It follows a young hotshot, Will Smith, taken under the wing of a more experienced agent, Tommy Lee Jones. Hijinks ensue.
“Men in Black: International”, the latest entry to the series, follows the same organization but offers us a larger glimpse into this world. It follows a young hotshot, Tessa Thompson, taken under the wing of a more experienced agent, Chris Hemsworth. Hijinks ensue.
Hmmm.
On paper, “MiB: International” seems almost redundant. The film is more than 20 years removed from the franchises progenitor and while certain aspects are present, this film definitely feels different. But whether that distinction is an asset or a hindrance is up to the viewer. That distinction is wrapped up in a very similar plot to the first entry and little deviation from it. It’s as if the filmmakers said “Let’s retread some familiar ground and make something enjoyable but safe.” Which to their credit, they achieve.
The film banks on two stars, Thompson and Hemsworth, who are already established in the public’s mind thanks to the duo’s performance in “Thor: Ragnarok.” Thompson is a great lead and is delightful as the probationary agent M but she doesn’t get much to sink her teeth into. Hemsworth gets to flex his comedic muscles which are almost as impressive as his abdominals but is, like Thompson, not given much to play with in terms of range. The two are great together and are single handedly the best part of the film.
The leads also get some help from a pretty good supporting cast. Emma Thompson plays the head of the New York office and looks fantastic doing so. I forgot she was in the series so I was thrilled when she showed up in this. Liam Neeson plays her London counterpart and serves as a guiding hand for Thompson and Hemsworth. He doesn’t have much to do in the film but does well with what he does get. I also really liked Rebecca Ferguson’s cameo as a multiarmed arms dealer. Definitely could have seen a scene or two more with her.
Unfortunately, not every player was as enjoyable as the previously mentioned stars. I didn’t like the little alien Kumail Najiani played that tagged along for the latter half of the film. He felt a little shoehorned and it felt like he could have been removed completely. I really enjoy Najiani’s work but this really felt like a miss. I was also a bit unimpressed by the main villains of the film. Half the time they’re CGI but when they’re not, I just felt like the villain duo was nothing more than a pair of extras. Quite disappointing, especially given how memorable Vincent D’Onofrio is in the first film as Edgar.
Throughout the film, bits and pieces were enjoyable (like Thompson’s recruitment montage) and others fell a little flat (like the film’s final set piece). “MiB: International” definitely felt like it was hitting all the marks it needed to and it didn’t feel like doing much else with itself. However, that isn’t always a bad thing. When I think of Men in Black I think of a film I can throw on just to have a good time. (Well maybe not MiB II.) “International” felt like it could slot right into that type of movie, working well as something to enjoy on a weekend afternoon.
You probably won’t remember it by Monday, though.
—
“Men in Black: International” is now available on DVD, Blu-Ray and digital download. It is rated PG-13.
3 out of 5 stars
Oscar Chavez Castaneda is the Montrose Daily Press’ film critic. Find out more about him on his website, oscarchavezcastaneda.com. He will review a movie new to theaters or a new DVD release every other week.
