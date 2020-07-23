Watching The Simpsons and The Jetsons as a youth, Drevon Phaos couldn’t help but appreciate what he was seeing on screen. The drawing styles and simplicity that made the characters so unique sparked inspiration within Phaos.
Phaos was able to channel that inspiration and drive into starting his own studio, Willis Toons, of which he is the lead artist and co-founder, and with several years of experience as an artist, he’s looking to pass his artistic knowledge to young, aspiring artists.
The artistic journey for Phaos started when he was 8 years old. Growing up in Colchester, Connecticut, art was a therapy for Phaos.
“It would let me escape and let my imagination go crazy,” he said.
He took inspiration from the popular animated comedies, and Andy Worhal, a leading figure in the pop art movement, provided some more influence.
Additionally, during his youth, he saw several pieces of graffiti art in the subways of Boston and New York. One year, he received a Boston subway art book as a Christmas present. Although he wasn’t mesmerized too much by the lettering, the characters jumped off the page for Phaos.
“I looked at the characters, and that’s kind of like the style that I’ve been working on for many, many years,” he said.
In college, he studied media arts animation, and in 2012, he started working in 3D conversion. Though he appreciated the work, he soon realized working for a studio wasn’t the best fit. Rather, starting his own studio aligned with his goals, and is something he’s built for the last five years.
Much of his work can be found at ‘willistoons’ on Facebook and Instagram. The Instagram page features several cartoon drawings Phaos has completed, and currently has 2,224 followers.
The page also features work from his students and additional posts that encourage creativity.
“Everything I’ve learned, I’m finding a lot of joy in teaching and passing that information on,” Phaos said.
After reaching that point in his life where he wanted to share his passion and knowledge with younger artists, Phaos translated that shift into classes for the fall semester at Precedence Music Academy in Montrose, located at 513 E. Main St., as well as a coloring book that can be found on Amazon. At the moment, Phaos offers private lessons for artist students, but the structured classes will start in August. For his private classes, he requires a 30-day process to see if the student-teacher dynamic and style will be a match, and with 30 days, Phaos has a better idea of where he can take the student artistically.
His classes are a cooperative process, involving complete interaction and engagement at all times, Phaos said. By doing this, Phaos is able to provide a fundamental foundation for the student so they can understand the process, step by step.
“I can naturally see the design balance of everything, and I can tell if it’s off or not,” Phaos said. “I look a lot at the silhouette of a design, which is the outline, and if you were to drop black ink right into it, does it hold the feeling and emotion you’re going for? How does one shape low into another shape?
“So I’m constantly thinking about design and balance as I’m developing,” he added.
By using a color key, Phaos is able to understand how to integrate four of five colors. He can use two different ways. One, he’ll have the colors on the side of the page, and see which colors he can use to invoke the specific emotions he’s looking for, or, he will start by coloring first, and later add the color to the side key to remind him he used that color in the drawing.
“That animates into a design technique that I’ve learned over the years that seems to work the best, and is something I teach as well,” Phaos said.
By teaching this process, it shows students that color theory plays an integral role when developing a piece. Sometimes only three colors can be used, but if they are blended appropriately, it can develop into five or six colors. It just depends on how the colors are matched up and what each color is next to.
“I know what I do and I know why I’m doing it, but what’s really cool is I take a drawing from the end product, going backwards, then reengineering it into a teaching process. That’s been really cool and fun for me because it actually teaches me a lot,” he said.
It leads to a more understandable teaching process, and creates a systemized process that can make the process much more clearer for Phaos and his students.
For Phaos and Willis Toons, inspiring artists is part of the program, exemplified by Willis Toons' mission statement: “To inspire, encourage, and support aspiring artists who perpetuate the necessity of art for global impact.”
Phaos and one of his students entered a drawing into Montrose Center for the Art’s Motor Art Madness exhibit, which can be viewed from Aug. 7 - Aug. 20 at the MCA building. August 7 will be the exhibit’s opening reception, from 5-7 p.m.
Phaos’s coloring book, which is called “Willis Toons Coloring Book: So Weird It’s Crazy,” can be found at amazon.com.
To follow and view Willis Toons and more of Phaos’s work, visit @willistoons on Facebook and Instagram. Phaos can also be reached at willistoonsinaction@gmail.com.
