Montrose Center for Arts announces Stephanie Rody as featured artist in October.  Her show will open at First Friday, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

Rudy asks each of us if we've ever seen a painting that just stopped us in our tracks. She believes that a piece of art should speak to the viewer and draw them in on a visceral and emotional level. Rudy loves to capture a moment in time that speaks to the hearts of herself and her viewers.



