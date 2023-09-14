Montrose Center for Arts announces Stephanie Rody as featured artist in October. Her show will open at First Friday, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Rudy asks each of us if we've ever seen a painting that just stopped us in our tracks. She believes that a piece of art should speak to the viewer and draw them in on a visceral and emotional level. Rudy loves to capture a moment in time that speaks to the hearts of herself and her viewers.
Rody grew up as an army brat - moving around the US and Europe. She began her art journey in elementary school and pursued that interest with private lessons and school art classes through college. Rody achieved both bachelor and master degrees — whereupon teaching math consumed her for the next 30 years.
After retiring, Rody has focused on exploring and creating art using different mediums.
Rody began her renewed journey with pastels and charcoal, then switched to acrylics, and finally landed with watercolors. After moving to Montrose, she began studying watercolor intensely and has since been able to perfect her skills. She has won two Best of Show awards and many first and second place distinctions in both local and the national Rocky Mountain West art competitions. With three acceptances into the Rocky Mountain West show, Rody is now a signature member of the Western Colorado Watercolor Society.
Rody’s work can be viewed at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave., through October during MCA hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
