Montrose Center for the Arts will feature abstract works of art for the January 2023 monthly. exhibit. What is abstract art and why might people enjoy viewing these works?
Abstract art is also called nonobjective or non-representational art. It is art that does not attempt to represent an accurate depiction of a visual reality but does use many of the artistic elements of form, color, line tone and texture.
Artists are painting intuitively. They may start their work in a carefree, playful way with no real plan in mind at the beginning. At certain points the painting will let the artist know which direction to go to bring it to its final identity.
Abstract art is not an easy creation. Some paintings come to completion quickly, others may take a while. Even Abstract artists need training in traditional skills to understand how to create form and use artistic elements. Interest in abstract art continues because of its ability to inspire our curiosity about the reaches of our imagination and the potential for artists to create something completely unique in the world.
“Abstraction allows man to see with his mind what he cannot see physically with his eyes.” Arshile Gorky—Armenian-American painter who had a seminal influence on Abstract Expressionism. Along with Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, and Mark Rothko , Gorky has been hailed as one of the most powerful American painters of the 20th century.
Because abstract art is so free and unbounded from the real world, the diversity of the works are truly stunning. Abstract art gives you the freedom to explore the artwork and assign your own meaning to the
piece. Come experience and enjoy this freedom. Reception is Jan. 4:30-6:30 p.m. The show runs until Jan. 27, 2023 at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, CO.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone