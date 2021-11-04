Montrose Center for the Arts is featuring a show with Julia Reid, Jenny McIntyre and Cristin Johnson for the month of November. They are three talented, creative women with three different perspectives, methods and backgrounds.
Yet they share common threads in their work: a love of art and nature, as well as recognition of their profound changes brought about by COVID.
Johnson and Reid have known each other for years. In the spring of 2020, Reid met Jenny during COVID as a client at her and her husband’s gym here in Montrose.
“We share a holistic approach to art and to wellness,” McIntyre said.
“And for each of us, making art is also a spiritual experience,” said Johnson. “It’s a process, but it’s also more than that, we ‘feel’ our art, immerse ourselves in the world as we are creating it.”
The three artists invite the public to see the world through their eyes and to share their “Clear Seeing Place” as they interpret the natural world around them.
Please join Johnson, Reid and McIntyre at MCA’s artist reception on First Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 — 7 p.m. at 11 S. Park Ave. Tasty appetizers and libations will be served.
MCA is also having a Holiday Art Mart during November and December. There are so many great gifts for the holidays.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuesday — Saturday.
