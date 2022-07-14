Matt Venuti might have been destined to become a musician and songwriter. He grew up in a home surrounded filled with pianos, an organ, percussion instruments and horns — with nine siblings. Their father, a jazz pianist, and mother had all the children take lessons.
At first, Venuti tried piano. Then came the trumpet.
But the Electronic Valve Instrument was the spark that ignited his career, taking him deep into the San Francisco music scene and on tour nationwide. Montrose is one of his next stops. He’s coming here on July 22, for a concert benefiting Montrose Center for the Arts.
“It was the first instrument that truly excited me and all kinds of opportunities followed,” Venuti said of the Electronic Valve Instrument, or EVI.
Venuti became fascinated by the instrument after seeing performances on an early model, got his hands on one, and then a job with Akai Corporation, its marketer, which hired him to travel and demonstrate the instrument.
“I traveled the country demonstrating the instrument for a music company that started to distribute it. I eventually caught the eye of people like George Lucas and I was performing for events that wanted a futuristic theme,” he said.
Lucas hired Venuti’s band, the Venusians, to perform as the “cantina band” for a Star Wars gala event. There followed a spot in Thomas Dolby’s TED House Band, a solo EVI performance and his own TED talks.
Venuti also went on to master other instruments, including the “Hang,” a hand instrument.
“Now with an EVI and a looper, I can create an entire ensemble … even a symphony of sounds,” Venuti said.
“It isn’t an easy instrument to start with or transition to. It’s unlike anything else and takes practice and persistence to take advantage of the amazing depth of expression and sounds available.”
And, he might disagree with a verb like “master.”
“I don’t see a learning curve when it comes to an instrument. It’s a lifelong journey and opportunities for growth never end,” Venuti said.
“The Hang instrument from Switzerland came later in my career and had an equal effect on me and changed my music directions somewhat, but now I bring them all together with other instruments in my performance.”
His journey put him within range of Montrose and helping out the MCA.
The Montrose Center for the Arts needs help expanding and updating its audio-visual equipment, so that the work of the person who captures interviews and events on film can be better showcased.
As luck would have it, Venuti has a show already set for Gunnison. He reached out to the center, said MCA board president Ann Back, and the fundraiser was born. Venuti will be bringing his sounds to the stage here on July 22, at the center.
For $35, you can enjoy Venuti’s unique “songs from the heart of the road,” and for a mere $7 more, a meet-and-greet with Venuti, which will start at 6 p.m., an hour before the concert, featuring drinks and appetizers.
The money raised will help update the audio-visual equipment as well as the center’s speaker system.
Concert-goers can expect immersive rhythm and connection.
“An electro-acoustic sound immersion is one element of the performance experience that I offer. Attendees will be treated to an improvised journey through rhythm, melody and resonance, which will unfold as a sonic voyage, taking them into realms that will likely tap into their subconscious,” Venuti said.
“The end result is vitalizing, yet calming, heart-opening and inspiring.”
He will use up to 10 different instruments, many of them unusual “and known to have powerful effects on the psyche,” he added.
Venuti often incorporates an immersive visual experience with his music, as he did as an artist-in-residence for national parks. The Montrose concert is sound-only, allowing attendees to create their own film, in their mind’s eye, he said.
“My creative offerings give me a greater purpose than the delight of playing music for a living. I see it as an opportunity to bring people together from all backgrounds to share a common experience. In these divisive times, I find it extremely important to find common ground with others, regardless of how distant they may appear in their views and lifestyles,” the artist said.
“Music is an experience we can all share together and my music has a tendency to break down barriers and soften hearts.”
You can give Venuti’s music a listen by visiting https://mattvenuti.com/music
Concert tickets can be purchased at montrose-center-for-arts.square.site. The MCA is located at 11 S. Park Ave.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.