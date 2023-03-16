Montrose Center for the Arts showcases local art and humanity

Clayton Beaudry's Basket Illusion art piece displayed at Montrose Center for the Arts' First Friday event on March 3. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

Art lovers — whether you enjoy paintings, photography, or music, unite!

Montrose Center for the Arts’ First Friday events — which kick off each month’s newest exhibits — is going strong. The center’s most recent Frist Friday reception, March 3, showcased those who work in wood.



