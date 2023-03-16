Montrose Center for the Arts showcases local art and humanity

Art lovers — whether you enjoy paintings, photography, or music, unite!
Montrose Center for the Arts’ First Friday events — which kick off each month’s newest exhibits — is going strong. The center’s most recent Frist Friday reception, March 3, showcased those who work in wood.
The MCA gallery features work from two local clubs that have been around for 10 years or more: Montrose Area Woodturners (MAW) and the Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado. Artwork on display includes wooden bowls carved to look like woven baskets, vases, and even a hand-carved music box.
MAW is a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners. Members meet on the second Saturday of every month, and if you are interested in joining, you can find more info at http://www.montrosewoodturners.com/.
The Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado has been around for about 15 years. Len Cribbs, former president of the club, shared details about the guild’s work.
In keeping with a tradition dating back to the Civil War when people would make canes for veterans who returned from battle injured, the guild gives any veteran who goes to Montrose’s Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans and fills out a form an Eagle’s Head cane; Purple Heart recipients will receive a Purple Heart ring for their cane.
The guild also started making wooden wig stands a few years ago for cancer patients. The guild has made more than 150 stands, said Cribbs.
MCA’s First Fridays also hosts Mixed Bag Jazz, a local jazz group whose music is the perfect backdrop for appreciating wood art.
Habitat for Humanity:
The non-profit Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans partners with MCA and is one of the sponsors for First Friday.
Amanda Gerhardt, executive director for Habitat of the San Juans, stated the organization began working with president of the MCA Board, Ann Back, after the center’s Treetastic! event.
“We also have the recycle and reuse factor to us, which in the arts world, they do a ton of that too, so it’s kind of a natural fit for us,” Gerhardt said.
Both organizations help bring awareness and resources for each other. First Friday hosts a booth for Habitat to help get the word out about its mission; individuals may donate money to the nonprofit at this booth as well.
Aside from its ReStore, Habitat has multiple programs that help people in the community, such as the Repair and Home Rehabilitation Program, which helps families of low to moderate income repair their homes, and the Veteran Build Program that helps provide affordable housing and employment opportunities for U.S. veterans.
Anyone interested in volunteering at Habitat do not need prior experience, but they can email whitney@buildinglives.org for more information.
Habitat has other donation events coming up this month. One is the San Juan Brews All-Day event on Friday, March 17, where one dollar of each drink purchased will be donated to the nonprofit. San Juan Brews is located at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Summer plans:
Back looks forward to the center’s summer plans for First Friday.
MCA is looking to start a scavenger hunt in collaboration with other businesses on Main Street, where the winner will receive original artwork.
Back said she expects a number of other businesses to participate with MCA on First Friday over the summer.
Businesses that have participated with First Friday in the past include Mosaic, Mauve, and Fabula. Last year, Storm King Distilling Co. helped run a carriage that took people around Main Street for the event.
People may follow the First Friday Downtown Montrose page on Facebook for updates and details. Montrose Center for the Arts is located at 11 S. Park Ave.