Montrose Center for the Arts to feature pair of local artists this month

A pair of local artists will be featured at Montrose Center for the Arts during the month of October. Bonnie Heidbrak and Gary Emrick will get a chance to show off their work to the local community at the First Friday Reception on Friday, Oct. 2 from 5 — 7 p.m, with their shows running from Oct. 2 — 31.
In addition to the shows, MCA has changed all the wall art in the gallery, giving those interested in stopping by MCA a chance to see new work, MCA Gallery Coordinator Pat Brown said.
Here is a look at MCA’s featured artists for October:
Bonnie Heidbrak
An award winning fine art photographer, world traveler and Ridgway resident, Heidbrak has spent 30 years crafting her art through photography. Though it’s normal for artists to photograph specific subjects, Heidbrak utilizes a different approach.
“I’m always looking for how textures, colors, reflections, shadows and how they all play off of each other and how they build an image,” she said.
Whether it’s a certain structure, or particular subject in nature, Heidbrak allows the environment to shape her art work, though she considers herself an artist first and photographer second, emphasizing the need to focus on composition rather than technical aspects while shooting.
Heidbrak’s evolution as a photographer has encompassed learning curves and different ways to view certain aspects of the medium. With 30 years of experience, using her favorite camera, a Nikon D90, Heidbrak’s focus has expanded.
“I’ve learned to see things more clearly, how everything plays together,” she said. “Textures and how the light plays on everything. I’ve become more aware of how everything interplays in a composition.”
Heidbrak’s show, titled, “Lines and Curves in Nature and Structure,” will feature a collection of black and white photos taken from around the world. She calls her work lucid photo art, a nod to her focus on light, composition and texture. Many of her photos aren’t specifically focused on a single subject. Rather, Heidbrak’s interest lies in capturing intricate, meaningful pieces of a structure.
“I look to see what’s interesting and what captures somebody’s eyes and what will bring them into the photo,” she said.
One of Heidbrak’s recent photos she recalled was from a trip to Spain last year. She photographed a bridge, built by the Romans, and captured the reflections in the water under the bridge, an example of her meticulous eye to capture specific surroundings.
“Bonnie is always trying to capture the dynamic tension between light, movement, texture and their interaction together,” Brown said.
In addition to MCA, Heidbrak’s work can be viewed at lucidphotoart.com.
Gary Emrick
Emrick, who’s show will be featured in the Columbine Room, will display paintings of Native American art he has completed. A Navy veteran honorably discharged under a medical disability, Emrick began to use art as therapy. Working through emotional periods, Emrick made it a point that his art work needed to be real and expressive.
Emrick dabbles with acrylics, oils and pastels, all which will be featured in his show this month. His favorite subject is painting portraits of natives and capturing their aura, which will be a theme at the show. Also, the community can expect original pen drawings.
Art is something Emrick has done his whole life, and something he continued during his time in the Navy.
“I started doing art at the age of 7,” he said. “It was something that I got into as a kid.” He later learned from Mark Rohrig, who like Emrick, focuses on Native American portraits for his art work. Emrick studied art in college, but time with Rohrig allowed him to improve his work further.
“I was more kind of a primitive artist and went to more of a semi-realistic style of painter,” he said.
Emrick has three paintings in Colorado museums, and has shown and sold art in Sante Fe and Aspen. He’s also been hosted by the Veteran’s Art Center with his own exhibit.
