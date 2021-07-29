Blondie Campbell has been dancing her way through life since she was a young girl. She found her lifelong dance partner in her high school sweetheart, Donald, but music has always lit up her world. Whether Campbell was playing music in school or in her dance band she formed with her aunt, rhythmatic steps kept her going.
Campbell was a bank teller by day and a dancer by night, frequenting the Montrose Pavilion Dance Club with her husband after it was formed in 1990. From classic waltz to ballroom dancing, Campbell would find fellowship and community out on the dance floor.
Her work at First National Bank, now Wells Fargo, opened the door to meeting new people a lifelong endeavor she still holds onto. Campbell had the opportunity to sit in on estate conversations during her time at First National, allowing her to become acquainted with newcomers as they moved through Montrose.
“I was kind of a rover,” Campbell laughed. She and her husband, before his death in 1998, were known as local sheep ranchers, raising their family here in Montrose.
“We had a good life,” she reminisced.
The former bank teller took over the dance club in 2008 as the dance coordinator and is excited for the dance club to return from the year and a half hiatus the pandemic required. Campbell is a member of the “90s” club at Golden Circle Seniors, a senior center that sponsors the dance club through volunteers.
Marilynn Huseby is one such volunteer. Huseby has dedicated five years to serving the senior community and the dance club, and she’s ready to turn the music back on.
“We love to share the joy with the community that we’ve always been able to share with Montrose the joy of dancing together and having a good time has always been one of our biggest accomplishments,” Huseby said, adding that the pavilion’s dance club has always had the best dance floor in town.
The dance floor is notoriously large and is one of the only dance floors in Montrose big enough to accommodate large crowds that just want to show up and dance.
In the past, Montrose citizens have shown up for country western dancing, two stepping, rock and roll and even line dancing. The dance club has no plans on changing their tune anytime soon.
The dance club revival will take place on Saturday August 14 and August 28 with live performances from Ghost River and New Vision respectively. The dance events will return the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 7:30 -11 p.m.
The club encourages everyone of all ages to strap on their dancing shoes and join in the foray of dancers and live music. Participants can bring their own food, but due to city guidelines, the food must be store bought or fast food, according to Huseby. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.
“We’re so excited that the dances are finally open and people can come. We always have a lot of older people that bring their grandkids and kids and we just have a great group of people that come down,” Huseby said.
As for Campbell, the 95 year old is ready to open the dance floor again so she can see old friends and meet Montrose newcomers. Dancing may not be the same without her dance partner, but the fellowship and joy drawn from the dance club is more than enough for Campbell.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and admission is $5 per person.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
