Montrose Regional Library offers a wealth of vacation reads

It’s always a great time to start planning for your next big adventure. Whether you are traveling the world from the comfort of your couch or planning your next big road trip, the library has loads of resources both physical and digital. Here’s just a small sampling of what vacation planning fun the library has to offer.
Travel Guides
The library offers both physical and online copies of travel guides that cover areas from all over the states and abroad! Trail guides, guided tours, and wild and wacky roadside attractions are at your fingertips for your next vacation.
National Geographic’s Guide to Scenic Highways and Byways: The 300 Best Drives in the U.S.
Listing over 300 possibilities for spectacular drives throughout the US. A beautifully illustrated and detail-packed book that celebrates America’s history, beauty, and diversity.
Historic Colorado: day trips & weekend getaways to historic towns, cities, sites & wonders
An illustrated adventure through historic Colorado exploring dinosaur bones, ghost towns, gold mines, and railroads. Stops at every turn for a revealing view of our beautiful state’s past.
Unaweep/Tabeguache scenic & historical byway: highways 141 & 145 Whitewater to Placerville, Colorado
An audio tour and accompanying map that takes you on a historic road trip through some of the west-end's most beautiful scenery. Full of history and context to help you understand the importance of this area to the people who live here now and the pre-colonial and indigenous peoples who walked these same routes thousands of years ago.
Mango Languages
If your next trip requires a new language or two, Mango Languages can help you out! Mango Languages has courses on over 70 world languages and dialects. These courses use conversational language and each course is self-paced. Whether you need to know Spanish, French, German, or even pirate, Mango Languages can help you prepare for your next big adventure. Give us a call to get set up or visit our website.
Downloadable audiobooks
If you are going to be traveling unplugged but still want to enjoy your favorite reads, give Overdrive a shot! With Overdrive you can download your favorite ebooks to your device so you can continue to listen without an internet connection! If you’ve never used Overdrive before, give us a call. One of our friendly librarians on staff will show you step by step how to get set up and they can also offer you reading recommendations. That’s a two-for-one deal!
Here are a few of my favorite family-friendly audiobooks to enjoy on your next family road trip. Check ‘em out on Overdrive!
“Fortunately, the Milk,” by Neil Gaiman
While picking up milk for his children's cereal, a father is abducted by aliens and finds himself on a wild adventure through time and space. Read by the author, this delightful and wacky adventure will leave the whole family’s sides aching from laughter.
“Princess Academy,” by Shannon Hale
Don’t let the title fool you, this book isn’t just for princesses. The whole family will enjoy this fast-paced tale with an excellent plot and well-developed characters. Accompanied by an original score, this audiobook will have you wanting more, and it’s a good thing there are three books in the series.
State Parks Backpacks
Your library card gives you access to every state park in Colorado. You can request the State Park Backpacks through delivery or curbside, or you can stop by the library to snag one. Each backpack comes with a park pass good for entry into any Colorado State Park for up to seven days along with binoculars, a wildlife viewing guide, a tree and wildflower identification guide, a park brochure, and suggested activities. These sweet packs have everything you need for a weekend or week-long getaway!
Before your next road trip or flight across the globe, remember fun and information are just as important as groceries and gas. Make sure the library stays on your list of pre-trip necessities.
