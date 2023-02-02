Montrose’s Got Talent returns with Feb. 11 finals

Aaliyah Gonzales auditions with Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" (Courtesy photo/Montrose's Got Talent)

The Montrose Education Foundation is bringing back the annual Montrose’s Got Talent, with finals on Feb. 11. The show, featuring 20 young competitors, begins at 2 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion.

Not only is the talent show a time to spotlight the skills of area youths, but it also is a fundraiser for the Montrose Education Foundation.



