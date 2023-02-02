Montrose’s Got Talent returns with Feb. 11 finals

The Montrose Education Foundation is bringing back the annual Montrose’s Got Talent, with finals on Feb. 11. The show, featuring 20 young competitors, begins at 2 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion.
Not only is the talent show a time to spotlight the skills of area youths, but it also is a fundraiser for the Montrose Education Foundation.
Since 2011 the foundation has given out the Impact Reward to one teacher in the community who has a project that will help innovate the Montrose County School District’s outreach. The Impact Reward brings with it a prize of $10,000. This award has previously funded the PoWeR Center at Montrose High School.
“It’s (the talent show) been very very successful. We’ve raised quite a bit. Montrose Education Foundation supports our teachers in the RE-1J school district,” said Deann Balash, vice president of the Montrose Education Foundation as well as director and producer of Montrose’s Got Talent. By supporting the teachers in the school district, the Montrose Education Foundation is also supporting students.
“Every year I am so impressed with the talent they have and grateful for them wanting to share it,” Balash said. “We have cloggers, dancers that do jazz and ballet. It’s a different array of talent … I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Finalists were selected from 23 acts who competed for 20 slots on Jan. 24. While the show requires the acts' members to be of school age, this year’s acts range from ages 6 to 17, and the acts may come from as far as Ridgway or Ouray.
This will be the fifth annual Montrose’s Got Talent. First place finalists will receive a reward of $1000, with second place winning $500, third place receiving $250, fourth getting $150, and fifth place receiving a prize of $100.
Much of the funding for this talent show comes from its ticket sales. You may purchase tickets early at the Montrose Economic Development Corporation headquarters located at Oxbow Crossing, or you may buy tickets at the door the day of the show. Student tickets are $5 while adults are $10.
There will be three community judges for the talent show, with Steven Schiell, former Montrose County School District superintendent, emceeing. Come spend an afternoon of entertainment with the talented youth of our community.
