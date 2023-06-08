The Ute Indian Museum is hosting their third annual Community Appreciation Celebration this Saturday, June 10. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is also the grand opening of their naturescape playground.
A press release from History Colorado — which the Ute Indian Museum is a part of — shares that “the naturescape playground will increase community vitality by providing greater understanding of the historical complexity of the community, and engaging multi-generational groups in outdoor museum play and learning experiences.”
This naturescape is an add-on to previous outdoor expansions at the museum, such as its outdoor classroom, which will eventually include recreations of petroglyphs from the nearby Shavano Valley on to pieces of Navajo sandstone.
The naturescape features a spiderweb climbing net, gongs and drums, as well as two viewing scopes to enjoy the surrounding mountains and landscape. The museum plans to add signs that will share the Ute creation story and a story-walk to deepen the learning of Ute history and culture.
“More is yet to come,” said CJ Brafford, a Lakota Native American from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Brafford has been director of the Ute Indian Museum for 27 years, although she sees herself as its “carekeeper.”
Future outdoor plans include an archeological dig pit and further additions to the playground.
Aside from the naturescape’s grand opening, the Community Appreciation Celebration comes with free entry into the museum and sales in its gift shop.
A group of hoop dancers from the Hopi, Assiniboine, Tewa, and Navajo tribes of the Southwest area will give two performances, one in the morning at 10 a.m., and another at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. One of these dancers even performed with Cirque du Soleil.
Each presentation will be followed by lessons for those interested in learning how to hoop dance, said Brafford.
Hoop dancing is in its original form a healing ceremony, with strong ties to the Southwest.
There will also be a Next Generation performance from children of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe at 11:30 a.m.
An Elder of this same tribe, Norman Lopez, will play his flute and tell stories at 12:30 p.m.
“It’s always good to have in our elders,” remarked Brafford.
Throughout the day will be a variety of activities for children and adults alike, including a silent auction of original artwork where proceeds will help the museum further their naturescape and educational programs.
In the museum’s other outdoor classroom — a 26-foot tall tipi — will be a living history presentation by Clint Rides His Horse. This presentation shares “what a tipi would have looked like” for tribes of the Great Plains, explained Brafford.
This day includes partnerships with the Montrose Lions Club, which will be passing out free water throughout the day, and the Montrose Regional Library, which will be hosting hands-on crafts and bringing its book van.
Montrose Animal Shelter will also be there with some of their shelter dogs as part of a history lesson on the tribal use of dogs before horses were used to carry food, clothes, and materials.
Fried bread, Native American arts and crafts vendors, and a bounce house are also part of the day’s festivities.
The first Community Appreciation Celebration was held after the museum’s tipis were blown away or destroyed by high gusts of winds back in 2021.
With donations from the community, which Secret Creek (then Colorado Yurt Co.) matched, the museum received around $12,000 to replace their tipis.
To show appreciation the museum launched the first community celebration, during which the community was able to leave handprints on one of the museum’s newest tipis, and Brafford has plans with some leftover canvas — to bring awareness to the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, on Saturday there will be red hand painting on canvas that will eventually be hung outside of the museum.
The museum also has an exhibit with more information on this issue inside.
You can explore this exhibit and others, including artwork by Gregg Deal of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, whose work touches on race and politics.
The Ute Indian Museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Rd. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
