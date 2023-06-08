The Ute Indian Museum is hosting their third annual Community Appreciation Celebration this Saturday, June 10. The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is also the grand opening of their naturescape playground. 

A press release from History Colorado — which the Ute Indian Museum is a part of — shares that “the naturescape playground will increase community vitality by providing greater understanding of the historical complexity of the community, and engaging multi-generational groups in outdoor museum play and learning experiences.”



