Balance, unity and spirituality run rampant through Jordan Johnson’s colorful landscapes.
The artist brings his ease and laid-back demeanor to both his art and his store, Mosaic. The gallery and boutique he runs with his wife, Leanna, was the perfect opportunity to be able to display his art on a wall without the formalities of having to explain his work.
But now, Johnson gets to do just that. The store owner is being featured as Mosaic’s artist of the month for August after spending the past year working on his newest collection, “What’s Behind the Veil?”
Johnson said he normally doesn’t work with such bold colors, but inspiration hit him just days before the pandemic was declared an emergency in March 2020.
The collection is spattered with what the artist calls “chakra spectrum” colors, although they could be mistaken for rainbow themes. The rainbow doesn’t include the color pink, though, Johnson explained. Each canvas is covered with a simple background so the abstract art and its colors stand out as the real hero of the piece.
Johnson has been dabbling in art since he was a boy; his mother would draw sketches for him and his two older siblings to keep them occupied during church. Eventually, Johnson joked, these sketches would turn into competitive drawings with his brothers to see who could draw the “weirdest” piece.
“So there’s always this drive to something very different, kind of shocking,” Johnson explained. “I have ADHD, so it’s typically the things that really get my attention that I’ll go crazy for, to spend hours and hyperfocus there and usually avoid the things I’m supposed to be doing by doing the things that actually keep me, you know, interested in stuff.”
Johnson’s love for art kept him hyper focused on learning art, always excelling in art classes throughout elementary school to high school. Things changed when he hit college, though.
Once extra “formality” was placed on how to speak about his work, Johnson began enjoying his classes less.
“It just sounded too snooty,” Johnson recalled. He explained that his most significant struggle is talking about his work to other people because he “really disagreed with the formalities they tried to teach” in college.
The artist developed his own approach to his artistic process, beginning each piece with a theme in mind before anything touches the canvas.
Sketches are a critical part of Johnson’s process and recently, he’s begun experimenting with digital art.
It’s a great tool for planning instead of just jumping onto a canvas without knowing what you’re going to do, said Johnson.
Planning a piece eases the artist’s anxiety about wasting money on paint and other supplies, but the skill and experience he’s garnered over the years affords him a level of confidence when approaching a blank canvas.
Once Johnson is ready to begin painting, he projects his sketch onto the canvas. Montana acrylic ink is on the watery side, according to the artist, who says that the paint allows him smoother and thinner lines despite having to use multiple coats at times.
Johnson described his collection as a “giant coloring book” he made for himself, featuring designs with “basic line work” where he focuses on ink weight, which boils down to thicker lines representing shaded areas and thinner lines representing lighter areas. From there, the artist then focuses on where he can place his chakra spectrum colors.
“It’s basically like flipping through a coloring book and deciding what you want to put in there,” Johnson said. “Then I like to find out how all the chakra colors can fit into it just to make it look like a big, harmonizing portrait or painting.”
Johnson said 2020 saw many people diving deep into ideas and different thoughts about “what could be behind the veil” before and after death. The idea, he said, has a spiritual theme that has taken root in each of his pieces.
“There’s little aspects about every single theory that you can think of that could be related to Christianity or related to Buddhism,” Johnson said, gesturing at the colorful gallery. “I think a lot of my desire to do this is to get that message out there.”
Johnson’s collection can be viewed at Mosaic at 21 N. Cascade Ave.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
