Montrose Center for the Arts is gearing up with a new exhibit: “Motor Art Madness,” an exhibit highlighting local artists’ interpretations of everything motor, from vintage to new. The exhibit commemorates the Unknown Motorcycle Show, an event making its first appearance in Montrose, and scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 15 in downtown Montrose at S. First St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be more than 100 bikes — vintage, custom and new — as well as live music, food and drinks. Admission is free.
The exhibit was completed on Wednesday and is ready for viewings and purchases to the public at MCA, located at 11 S. Park Ave., through August 28. The opening reception is on Friday, Aug. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Hoping for continued success
MCA received 21 submissions for the August exhibit. Artists submitted work completed using various mediums. The show features some photography, watercolor, paintings, mixed media, oil paintings and 3D centric art.
“I think they were really inspired because they could do any kind of motor. It didn’t have to be a motorcycle. It could be any kind of motor,” said Pat Brown, director and gallery coordinator at MCA.
“I’m really impressed with the variety that’s there,” she added.
Unlike the “A Square Deal” exhibit, “Motor Art Madness” won’t involve a silent auction. But, “A Square Deal” was a success, Brown said, as the MCA raised nearly $2,000 from the auction.
“That all benefits MCA so it was great to have the community help us,” Brown said.
MCA may bring the auction back in the future as many filtered into the building throughout the month the exhibit was available to place their bids.
The paintings are placed neatly together on the wall in the larger area of the building. Consisting of art in different mediums, and not all the same size, it highlights the different inspirations that artists in the community have when completing their works. One person’s exhibit piece is of a plane, which Brown explained was someone who was inspired after learning how to fly a plane.
On top of that, MCA provides a place to show the work of the numerous artists in the community.
“We’re trying to give artists an opportunity to show their work to the community, and show people that we really have talented people here,” Brown said.
The community has done its part on that mission. Since reopening in late May, MCA has sold around seven paintings, which is a strong rate of sale, Brown said.
“People are anxious to have something beautiful and positive in their lives,” said Brown, who attributes the quality of the paintings as a factor in sales and the success of the “A Square Deal” exhibit at MCA.
Upcoming exhibits, featuring different work
Through the rest of the year, MCA has planned exhibits each month. Throughout the building, MCA hasn’t had any trouble filing the walls, Brown said, as many artists have submitted their works. Also, the organization is welcoming in some different mediums outside of paintings. A local sculptor, who does bronzes, has submitted work once again, and a new artist, who does wood carvings, has joined the fray.
“We’re trying to get the whole community to show their art work. Not just paintings, but wood workers; that kind of thing,” Brown said.
