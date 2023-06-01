For those interested in creating in-depth characters and taking them through adventures unknown, the Montrose Regional Library has created a program for you.
This summer, every Friday starting June 9 and running until July 28, MRL will be hosting a Dungeons & Dragons program for ages 9 to 16.
MRL Youth Services Librarian Molly Benson started playing D&D recently, when she finally found the space and community to play with.
Noting it as a game you play with others, Benson began receiving a lot of requests from pre-teen patrons for the library to start offering role-playing games.
“There’s clearly an interest,” said Benson, who began researching and figured that D&D would be the best game to offer.
While all the programs are free, Benson does urge people to register for a slot online at montroselibrary.org/dnd when the form opens Thursday, June 1.
Each week will be a different one-shot adventure, meaning the story will start and end in one session, which lasts from around 1:30 to 4 p.m., starting next week with one and a half hours to two hours of playtime.
Benson shared that they decided on one-shot adventures in order to offer this experience to more people. The one-shot adventures mean you will need to sign up weekly for the Fridays you wish to participate, rather than signing up once for the whole summer.
However, each Friday there are only around 16 slots, so it is important to register beforehand.
“This is a really great program for beginners who want to find out what the game is like,” said Benson.
Before the adventures can begin, the library is offering a character creation workshop this Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the MRL meeting room. This is a drop-in event, meaning anyone can attend, unlike the rest of the D&D program.
Helping Benson out will be a few pre-teens and teens who will share helpful tips on creating your first character.
“They have created characters before, she said. "The process of creating a character can be a little involved.”
Benson has worked with a coworker to create adventures that range “in all sorts of different areas,” listing dark caves and mysterious mansions as some of the backgrounds for their journeys.
Just as Benson has found her own D&D community, the librarian hopes that the same will happen for MRL’s younger patrons.
“What I want folks to know is that this is a really great opportunity to try it out if they’re at all curious," the librarian said. "I’m working on creating a space where those who are interested can, one, gather, and, two, meet each other.”
