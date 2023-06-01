For those interested in creating in-depth characters and taking them through adventures unknown, the Montrose Regional Library has created a program for you. 

This summer, every Friday starting June 9 and running until July 28, MRL will be hosting a Dungeons & Dragons program for ages 9 to 16. 



