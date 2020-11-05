If an alley could speak, what do you think it would say?
An alley wall witnesses all kinds of people walking by every day, and 18 artists have joined together to recreate their inspirations for the Western Slope to interpret.
The Montrose Center for the Arts (MCA) is hosting its new “If Alleys Could Talk” exhibit for the month of November.
The exhibit opened to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with plans to stay open until Nov. 27.
The Montrose Center for the Arts board felt inspired by the alleys throughout the area and wanted to open up a platform for local artists to share their perspectives through art.
“Someone on the board suggested it would be fun to see what people would come up with and what their inspiration would look like,” MCA Gallery coordinator Pat Brown explained. “I’ve looked around at alleys in Montrose, I just drove up and down the alleys, but we don’t have such interesting ones as the mountain towns, I think.”
Alleyways depicted from Montrose all the way to Italy adorn the MCA exhibit.
The MCA opened up entries to the community.
“We tried to include the community, the Western Slope, because it’s the Art Center. We’re trying to have not just paintings or photos, but other mediums like sculptures or wood carvings, that kind of thing,” Brown said.
Alleys are painted and photographed near and far, from Ouray, Montrose, Ridgway, Silverton in Colorado, and even internationally.
“There are two pieces that are the same shot, but in different seasons,” Brown said.
Thirty art pieces are featured by 18 different artists.
There are an assortment of mediums featured.
Nancy Shorter submitted three watercolor pieces, such as “Alley with a View.”
Photographer Susan Blackstock has featured “Fall Light-Silverton,” as well as “New Use for Skiers.”
Helen Pemberton submitted her oil “Forgotten on Stealy Mountain” piece.
A couple artists offer a selection of mixed mediums for the exhibition.
“Everyone has a different inspiration behind the alleys.” Brown commented.
The exhibit prefaces the Holiday Art Market the MCA will be throwing next month.
“A lot of the Christmas boutiques and such have been canceled because of covid, so we thought we would ask a lot of these vendors to come. Like the weaver’s guild, they did a lot of weaving. There are a lot of gift items, such as a christmas tree in one room, as well as ornaments.”
The MCA will host a reception for the “If Alleys Could Talk” exhibit on Friday Nov. 6 from 5 — 7 p.m., at the art center at 11 S Park Ave.
Free wine will be served at the reception. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are required.
The center is open 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.