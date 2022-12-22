Nice and cozy at the library

It might be the shorter days and longer nights. It could also be the cooler temperatures or the plethora of sweaters, blankets, and coffee mugs that line the store shelves.

Whatever the culprit may be, winter tends to bring with it a desire to be warm and cozy, especially when at home.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?