Montrose Oktoberfest returns next week to Centennial Plaza, 400 block of South First Street. From 1 - 6 p.m. Sept. 21, enjoy libations from more than 25 craft breweries, a costume contest, stein-hoisting competition, photo booth, music by Niceness and A-Mac and the Height, beer yoga, and more. There are also kids’ activities. Tickets are $25 at MontroseBeerFest.com or $30 at the gate. Proceeds benefit All Points Transit.
