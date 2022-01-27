The successful rehabilitation of the Wright Opera House is being recognized with the Governor’s Award for the 2022 Stephen H. Hart Award for Archaeology and Historic Preservation.
The Stephen H. Hart Award recognizes exemplary projects that contribute to innovational techniques and advances in preservation while implementing historic design and craftsmanship.
The Governor’s Award recognizes the Wright Opera House as the best in historic preservation, honoring historic artistry, and in implementing the proper preservation techniques and ethics.
There have been many hours of dedication put into the building from many people involved in the Wright. Receiving this award is recognition of all of the hard work from those individuals. The Wright is incredibly honored to be awarded this award which represents our passion for preserving this beautiful building and its history.
An award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, Feb. 7 at the History Colorado Center. Several members of the staff, Board of Directors and dedicated individuals will be in attendance to receive this prestigious award. In the coming months, an award ceremony will be held in Ouray to celebrate this honor with the wonderful community.
About The Wright Opera HouseIn 1881, brothers Ed and George Wright purchased several lots at the southwestern corner of 5th Avenue and Main St. (Highway 550), where they first built the Wright Brothers Building, a two-story brick structure that was considered “a wonder of the time.”
A few years later, to the south of this earlier building, the Wright brothers began construction of the Wright Opera House because Ed Wright and his wife, Letitia, believed that the populace of Ouray needed to be provided with cultural opportunities to offset the influence of the dance halls, saloons, gambling dens and houses of ill repute.
Over the years, the Wright has worn many different hats as a garage, Texaco, Jeep tour company and a candy factory. The building was purchased in 2011 by the Friends of the Wright Opera House. Seventy-five percent of the funds used to purchase the building were from donors.
Many upgrades have been made on the building from the roof to the foundation to a new theater lighting system. There are plans for more upgrades in the future, including a stage in the back lot.
