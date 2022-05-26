Editor’s note: Mike Simpson is retracing the Lewis and Clark Trail and painting scenes as he travels.
Arrow Rock is a historical site consisting of the small two-block town and surrounding homes. The 2022 projected population is to be 52. The main street in town is brick with limestone gutters. Quaint shops and restaurants serve the tourists attracted to the area.
A number of the buildings date back to the early 1800s. Arrow Rock is located in the historic Boone’s Lick country, so named after a salt lick that was developed by Daniel Boone’s sons.
Arrow Rock serves of interest to me on two accounts. It was here last year, while following the Santa Fe Trail that I came across the ferry landing on the Missouri River which served to ferry the Sant Fe travelers across the river. Settlers in the area quickly established a little town to supply the Santa Fe travelers.
While looking for, and finding, the landing site, I discovered a historical placard that said Lewis and Clark had camped nearby. It was at that point, the idea of following the Lewis and Clark Trail was born. Upon further study, I found out that Lewis and Clark had camped on a small island just downstream called Arrow Island.
The reference to arrow in the name of the town and island comes from a rocky bluff along the Missouri River that was used by the local natives to make arrow heads or points for their arrows.
Carolee, the nice lady at the historical center, was so very helpful with information. I toured the museum which contains artifacts and displays relevant to both of my interests as well as the complete history of the area.
I have been overwhelmed by the lush countryside. The foliage is so green, a color we aren’t used to in our dry Western Slope landscape. I’m having trouble varying the greens on my palette to keep the scenes interesting.
One of the problems I have discovered in trying to paint along the river is that the shoreline is so overgrown with brush that often I can only catch a glimpse of the water. Definitely not enough to create a painting. Therefore I have to look for other relevant subject matter.
In this case, the landing at Arrow Rock is of importance. While it has no direct relationship to Lewis and Clark, the fact that it was used by the Santa Fe Trail travelers is close enough for me to warrant some attention.
I spent a wonderful evening at the campground. The weather has been most agreeable. While warm and much more humid that what I am accustomed to, I’m surprised at the lack of bugs. The humidity does play havoc with my watercolors but I find them to be the medium of choice.
Mike is a professional artist living in Montrose. He can be followed on his website blog at mikesimpsonart.com, on Instagram at mikesimpsonart and his YouTube Channel at mikesimpsonart