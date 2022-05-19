Editor’s note: Mike Simpson is retracing the Lewis and Clark Trail and painting scenes as he travels.
On the rainy afternoon of May 14, 1804, William Clark and the Corps of Discovery with “3 Seargeants and 38 good hands”set off from Camp Dubois on the banks of the Wood River, slipped into the current of the Missouri River and set off on their adventure.
“I set out at 4 o’Clock P.M. in the presence of many of the Neighboring inhabitants, and proceeded on under a gentle brease up the Missourie…” William Clark wrote.
On May 16 Clark wrote in his journal: “we arrived at St. Charles at 12 o’Clock a number of Spectators French and Indians flocked to the bank to See the party…”
Meriwether Lewis had remained in St. Louis finishing up some affairs and would join the corp via horseback in St. Charles, Missouri, on May 20 in a heavy rain.
While the Corps of Discovery experienced rain during their departure and for several days, my weather was postcard perfect. Beautiful, sunny, spring days although with unseasonably warm temperatures.
Today St. Charles is a very quaint little tourist town with brick streets, charming shops and restaurants and home to the Lewis and Clark Boat House and Museum, right on the banks of the Missouri River.
The boat house contains not only a museum of history and artifacts about Lewis and Clark’s journey but a full scale replica of the 55 foot keel boat and the two 30 foot pirogues. The keel boat replica was originally built by a wealthy local man who was going to sail it as a retirement plan. It subsequently got donated to the boathouse museum.
Bob, the museum director, happened to be there during my visit and was most interested in what I’m doing. Although the boats were behind closed gates, he graciously took me into the enclosure and let me look around. Afterward, he led me on a tour of the museum.
Unfortunately a scheduled annual launching of the boats and reenactment had been cancelled and postponed until June. I had hoped to paint the boats in the water but alas, that was not to be. I couldn’t hang around.
While I was reassessing my intentions, 218 years earlier, the Corps of Discovery were making adjustments of its own, shifting the weight of the enormous load more toward the bow and away from the stern and redistributing the tonnage to the pirogues.
On May 21, 1804, during a heavy rain, the entire party, Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, approximately 40 men, Clark’s slave York and Lewis’ dog Seaman set off together.
I too set off as well later that afternoon, bidding adieu to my new friend Bob at the boathouse and found a nearby scene to record.
Mike is a professional artist living in Montrose. He can be followed on his website blog at mikesimpsonart.com, on Instagram at mikesimpsonart and his YouTube Channel at mikesimpsonart