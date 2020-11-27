The Museum of the Mountain West is adding to its rich portfolio of history.
Paul Nickens, a Tucson resident and former archaeologist in western Colorado, donated paintings from local artists — Bob DeJulio, James McNair and Sharon Achtyes — to the museum, which will be on display through the winter inside the 1913 German Lutheran Church on the museum grounds.
Nickens had purchased the paintings — some at West Side Gallery — and recently contacted Richard Fike, the museum’s director, to gauge his interest in a donation of the artwork. (Nickens also donated books that contain work from DeJulio.)
“We didn’t expect them, but we’re glad they’re here,” Fike said. “These other artists — McNair and Achtyes — may not have lived here but they came over here and painted. That’s important, and they are all local productions.”
“I thought this would be a good home, to bring them back and make the donation to the museum,” Nickens said.
The paintings, which depict numerous scenes in western Colorado, including Ouray, Ridgway and the luxurious Beaumont Hotel in Ouray, should give visitors a unique look at landmark locations and interesting local scenes.
“The type of lifestyle we’re looking at is no longer seen,” Nickens said of the paintings. “As a collection for the museum, it gives a visitor some visuals that you don’t get in the general store.”
“It goes with our mission to tell the story of the West, which includes individual stories about bootlegging in Telluride, the mining industry and the railroad,” Museum Board President Carol Harris-Fike said. “This just fits right in.”
DeJulio, who lives nearby the museum today, completed the paintings in the early 1980s, including “Dynamite,” completed in 1981. Nickens admired DeJulio’s pieces, purchasing them at art galleries.
Nickens, who is familiar with DeJulio through previous work ventures, spoke highly of DeJulio’s time as an artist.
“DeJulio was a pretty prolific painter back in those days,” Nickens said. “He was doing a lot of painting in addition to doing full-time employment.”
Another piece from DeJulio includes his “Cowboys bring their bootleg to Telluride” piece, one that Harris-Pike said she admires greatly.
McNair’s “Bound for Ouray” is featured in the collection among others, while a piece from Achtyes, titled “Mount Sneffels,” offers a unique look at the iconic landmark.
The collection includes a 1900 chromolithograph print, developed by William Henry Jackson, from a 1880s photograph of Ruby Castle’s Canyon of the Grand (the old name for the Colorado River), west of Grand Junction and just across the line in Utah.
“It’s close enough to western Colorado that we can claim it,” Nickens said of the print. “It goes with the theme.”
The print, at its size, is “unique,” as most prints at the time from the Detroit Publishing Company were smaller. To do one at the size was not common as only a few scenes around the country secured such a sizable print.
The display is the first in a series the museum plans to present to visitors, rotating them as they come along (the first one will be placed somewhere on museum grounds once the display is lifted). The museum, which has done well during the pandemic, hopes the community and followers of DeJulio can swing by and enjoy the display.
“We’re always accepting anything that adds to the story of western Colorado and the West,” Harris-Fike said.
The collection of work from the artists is available to view during the museum’s winter hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Museum of the Mountain West is located at 68169 Miami Road.
