On Wednesday, November 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Montrose Regional Library will be hosting a reception in honor of Ivan Vazov National Library, our sister library in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Please come enjoy light refreshments while browsing a lovely display of photos courtesy of Plovdiv residents Mihail Svirachev, Nikola Nikolov and Sonya Gencheva.
The second largest city in Bulgaria, after the capital city Sofia, Plovdiv boasts 675,000 inhabitants in the greater metropolitan area. Known as the cultural capital of the country, Plovdiv sits in south-central Bulgaria on the banks of the Maritsa River and was built around seven hills, earning it the nickname “The City of the Seven Hills.”
Archaeological evidence shows that Plovdiv has been inhabited at least as far back as the 6th millennium BCE, making it one of the oldest cities in the world. As a result, the city is home to numerous archeological sites, including the Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis, a Roman-era amphitheater that currently hosts opera and concerts.
Plovdiv—along with Madera, Italy—was named one of the inaugural European Capitals of Culture by the European Union for the year 2019. This distinction provided the opportunity to prepare a full year’s worth of cultural events, as well as significant social and economic benefits. To celebrate this honor, the entire country rallied around Plovdiv under the chosen motto “Together,” with over 300 projects organized throughout Plovdiv and the south central region of Bulgaria. The wide array of activities included exhibitions, music and arts festivals, programs about the Cyrillic language, and joint theatre productions with the Western Balkans and Roma and Turkish communities.
Our sister library, Plovdiv’s Ivan Vazov National Library, is named after the Bulgarian poet, novelist and playwright Ivan Vazov, who is known as “the patriarch of Bulgarian literature.” Founded in 1879 and containing over 1.5 million books, it is both the nation’s second largest and second oldest library. In addition, the library serves an important role as the country’s second national repository, with an extensive archive of work dedicated to the preservation of Bulgaria’s cultural and historical heritage.
In addition to the Plovdiv photos, the photo display will include images of Montrose and the surrounding area courtesy of Rick and Jill Myers of M&M Artistic Images; Paul Paladino, director of Montrose Regional Library District; and Ben Knight of Naturita. These same photos are currently on display at Ivan Vazov National Library.
As a special treat, distinguished former Colorado State Librarian Nancy Bolt will also be in attendance with an assortment of authentic Bulgarian jewelry available for purchase.
We are so very honored and excited to share this wonderful partnership and help our patrons learn more about this distinguished ancient European city. We hope to see you there!
Tiffany McNeil is an Adult Services Librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.