Plein air painting adventure begins at Camp River Dubois

Editor’s note: Artist Mike Simpson is traveling the Lewis and Clark Trail this summer, painting as he goes. This is the second dispatch from his journey.
I found a great camp spot on Horseshoe Lake not far from where Lewis and Clark made their winter camp of 1803/04.
Actually, anywhere within about a 10-mile circle or so would be near the site since the river course has changed over the course of 200 years. The way it was then, is not the way it is now.
The Lewis and Clark site is a federal one, managed by the national park system. Inside are impressive dioramas depicting what might have been.
There is also a side section of a replica keel boat that gives one a sense of how things were packed and where. The tonnage of supplies was impressive. The boat had to be packed and repacked several times before the right balance was found.
Originally, the Corps of Discovery had about 25 men on the roster. It was a military expedition under the command of Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. The campsite was established several miles upstream from St. Louis, just off of the main channel on Wood River.
St. Louis was at that time, and some would argue still is, a rough and rowdy town and the captains didn’t want the men wandering off to the temptation of the city.
Captain Lewis continued to gather provisions in St. Lewis while Captain Clark was left with the duty of disciplining this bunch of young adventurous men into a military unit. Some of the enlistees had military experience and some not. More men would be added to the troop as hunters, interpreters and guides.
Captain Clark had his hands full while Lewis remained in St. Louis.
The fort, if one could call it that, was hastily built and designed only to be a temporary shelter for the winter. There were no plans to return to it. It consisted of several log buildings, which were sleeping quarters for the men with separate quarters for the captains as well a kitchen of sorts.
Men were split up into musters and each had it’s own cook who was responsible for the stores of food and preparation of the meals. Hunters furnished what game they could.
There were a number of re-enactors at the facility this past Saturday and Sunday. I got some great photos of the period dress to be used as reference for future paintings. They even shot off a cannon, of which I have video. That was cool.
As I was chatting with one of the fellas, he mentioned that there was another site a couple of miles away that was on the Wood River and perhaps a little closer to where the original camp was. Off I went.
This camp is privately owned and run strictly on donations.
It was pretty impressive to stand where Lewis and Clark once stood.
Mike is a professional artist living in Montrose. He can be followed on his website blog at mikesimpsonart.com, on Instagram at mikesimpsonart and his YouTube Channel at mikesimpsonart